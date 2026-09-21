BioEridan, a Serbian biotechnology company backed by Telekom Srbija Group's TS Ventures Fund, has premiered a documentary charting its journey from an early scientific project in Belgrade to an emerging biotechnology venture focused on longevity research

BioEridan, a Serbian biotechnology startup backed by Telekom Srbija Group's TS Ventures Fund, has premiered a new documentary showcasing its development of underwater Aquafarms and its ambition to contribute to the next generation of longevity science.

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BioEridan Documentary Premiere

BioEridan: Science Beneath the Surface premiered in Belgrade on September 15 before being screened the following day at a UK-Serbia Health, Digital Transformation Innovation roundtable held at Christ's College, University of Cambridge, as part of Cambridge Tech Week 2026. BioEridan participated as part of a delegation of more than 20 Serbian technology and innovation companies brought to Cambridge by the British-Serbian Chamber of Commerce.

The roundtable brought together prominent representatives from the UK and Serbia across science, healthcare, technology, academia and business to discuss opportunities for collaboration, innovation and the commercialisation of scientific research.

The documentary follows BioEridan's development from an early scientific project in Serbia to the creation of underwater Aquafarms designed to support biotechnology research. Located approximately 13 metres beneath the sea, the Aquafarms use controlled hydroponic systems to cultivate plants in a highly controlled environment for biotechnology research.

At the heart of BioEridan's mission is the pursuit of new approaches to longevity and healthy ageing, including research related to telomeres protective structures at the ends of chromosomes that play an important role in cellular ageing. BioEridan is working on the production of a bioactive ingredient that it aims to develop for use in future longevity-focused products.

Dr Jelena Milovanovic, Founder and CEO of BioEridan, said: "BioEridan was founded on the belief that transformative science can come from anywhere. This documentary tells the story of our journey and explores whether some of the next breakthroughs in longevity science may already exist in nature, waiting to be discovered. From Serbia, we want to build a new model for biotechnology that is ambitious in its science, responsible in its use of nature and capable of improving lives around the world."

The screening at Christ's College formed part of BioEridan's participation in the UK-Serbia Health, Digital Transformation Innovation Forum on September 16. The event provided an opportunity to present BioEridan's research and technology to an international audience and to explore potential partnerships connecting Serbian scientific and entrepreneurial talent with the UK's world-leading research and innovation ecosystem.

BioEridan is supported by TS Ventures Fund, the first corporate venture capital fund established in this part of Europe. Founded in 2021, the €25 million fund invests in technology and business solutions across Serbia and international markets, with areas of focus including life sciences, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and software.

Davor Sakac, CEO of TS Ventures Fund, said: "BioEridan demonstrates the depth of scientific talent and entrepreneurial ambition emerging from Serbia. Its journey from Belgrade to Cambridge shows how a promising scientific idea can develop into a venture with international ambitions. The launch of this documentary and BioEridan's participation in Cambridge Tech Week bring its story and technology to a wider global audience, while reflecting TS Ventures Fund's role in helping promising companies develop, scale and build connections with leading innovation ecosystems."

The documentary's launch marks another milestone in BioEridan's development as it expands its research capacity and international profile, with the ambition of establishing Serbia as a recognised contributor to biotechnology and longevity science.

About BioEridan

BioEridan is a Serbian biotechnology company focused on longevity research and the discovery and development of innovative bioactive compounds. The company combines biotechnology, marine science and controlled underwater cultivation through its proprietary Aquafarm platform, with the aim of developing new solutions for healthy ageing and supporting the next generation of longevity science.

About Telekom Srbija Group

Telekom Srbija Group is one of the leading telecommunications and technology companies in Southeast Europe, serving more than 14 million customers across 15 markets regionally and globally. The Group provides a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, digital and multimedia services, while accelerating its transformation into the Telco of the Future through investments in next-generation infrastructure, 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital services and premium content. Through strategic partnerships and its innovation ecosystem, including TS Ventures Fund, Telekom Srbija Group is supporting the growth of new technologies and contributing to the digital transformation of the region and beyond.

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Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300