Guideline Launches Signal, a Capital Markets Intelligence Platform Built on $200 Billion in Annual Ad Spend Data

Platform gives investment professionals ticker-level advertising data, KPI forecasts and market intelligence ahead of quarterly earnings; generally available October 1

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline, a global provider of advertising intelligence and media plan management technology, today introduced Guideline Signal, a platform that gives investment professionals ticker-level advertising data, KPI forecasts and market intelligence in a single interactive environment. Signal will be generally available October 1, 2026.

Signal is built on the dataset that more than 50 of the world's largest hedge funds already subscribe to, and that investors in technology and media stocks have relied on for the past decade. The global dataset reflects about $200 billion in annual transactional advertising spend, sourced directly from every major holding group and many large independent media agencies. Because the data is captured at multiple points in time before a company reports quarterly results, investors can see how advertising demand for a given ticker is moving before earnings, rather than after.

With the launch, Guideline will publish KPI forecasts for nearly 40 of the tickers most in demand among investors. The forecasts cover the most important reported KPI's for each company including total revenue and advertising revenue. The results are significant, with error rates for many of the KPI forecasts well below 3%.

Signal replaces the spreadsheets and file deliveries investors have traditionally received with an interactive interface. Users can explore charts and tables, pin the views relevant to their coverage to a personal dashboard, set alerts for movements in tracked metrics and connect the data directly to their own analytical environments. The platform also includes proprietary datapoints such as ticker-level forward bookings, CPM pricing, product category drivers and competitive share.

"We built Signal alongside the investors who use our data every day," said Joseph Berger, Managing Director of Capital Markets at Guideline. "The dataset was always strong. What Signal adds is the accurate forecasts, the intelligence behind each ticker and a read on the whole market that investors can't get anywhere else."

Signal is organized around three areas:

Company Intelligence - a view of each covered ticker that combines KPI forecasts with the best models to predict the KPI, the spend data behind them, including committed spend, forward bookings, category drivers, and competitive share.





a view of each covered ticker that combines KPI forecasts with the best models to predict the KPI, the spend data behind them, including committed spend, forward bookings, category drivers, and competitive share. Market Intelligence - the US advertising market as a whole: total spend trends, media types and subtypes, product category data and a leaderboard of the biggest movers, so each company can be read against the market it operates in.





the US advertising market as a whole: total spend trends, media types and subtypes, product category data and a leaderboard of the biggest movers, so each company can be read against the market it operates in. Industry Insights - published research from Guideline's Insights and Analytics team, on a recurring schedule and around specific themes, to help investors focus on the dynamics impacting the media industry.

Investment teams can request a demonstration at guideline.ai/contact or through their Guideline representative.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of advertising intelligence and media plan management technology used by the world's leading advertisers, agencies, publishers, investors and consulting firms to plan, buy and manage advertising. Its media plan management software administers more than $300 billion in media budgets across 60,000 media plans and 10,000 active users. Its proprietary spend and pricing data covers approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries, the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising market available.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

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