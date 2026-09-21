Revolve Group, Inc.: DONATELLA VERSACE AND REVOLVE: A NEW ERA BEGINS

The legendary designer and next-generation retailer join forces to create a beauty and fashion business built for a new generation.

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Courtesy of REVOLVE Group // Photo Credit: Yulia Gorbachenko

MILAN and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatella and REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) today announce a new joint venture bringing together one of fashion's most influential creative forces with one of the most powerful platforms in next-generation retail and culture.

Together, Donatella and REVOLVE will create a new beauty and fashion business - an independent venture reflecting Donatella's personal creative vision - designed around how a new generation discovers style, experiences culture, shops, shares and connects.

"I believe creativity should be fearless, inclusive and alive in the world. I have always been inspired by the next generation, in music, film, art and, of course, fashion. This partnership gives me the freedom to speak to that generation in a completely new and personal way, through beauty and fashion. REVOLVE understands something I believe deeply: culture comes from connection. Together, we want to create that connection with a new voice, a new look and a new energy." - Donatella

The venture will bring Donatella's unmistakable creative point of view to an entirely new online platform, combining her decades of influence across fashion, music, entertainment and popular culture with REVOLVE's digital-first approach, global community and ability to turn cultural conversation into commerce.

Donatella has spent her career taking fashion far beyond the runway. One of the world's most recognized designers and one of fashion's most followed figures on social media, she has built a global community around confidence, individuality and unapologetic self-expression.

That same spirit sits at the heart of the new venture.

The ambition is to create exceptional design and best-in-class product without compromise - while building a digital-first world people can participate in, not simply buy from. Fashion, beauty, entertainment, talent, creators and community will come together through content, experiences, conversation and commerce.

Launching initially across the United States, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, the venture will pair Donatella's creative direction, cultural influence and audience with REVOLVE's technology, consumer intelligence, operating platform and direct relationship with millions of consumers. Additional markets may be considered over time as the venture evolves.

REVOLVE has spent more than two decades rewriting the rules of fashion retail. Through REVOLVE, FWRD and its global network of talent and creators, the company pioneered a socially driven model where discovery, storytelling, community and commerce happen together.

"Donatella is one of the defining creative voices of our time. This partnership gives that vision an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up." Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, REVOLVE Group

"By combining Donatella's creative authority with REVOLVE's technology, infrastructure and global reach, we have an opportunity to create something genuinely distinctive - and build it for the long term." Mike Karanikolas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, REVOLVE Group

"Donatella has an extraordinary instinct for what the next generation wants and an unmatched ability to connect fashion with culture. That is what makes this partnership so exciting." Raissa Gerona, President of Brand and Partnerships, REVOLVE Group

Donatella will lead the venture's creative vision as Chief Creative Officer, shaping its identity, product, collaborators and cultural world. REVOLVE will power the business through its global capabilities across digital commerce, technology, consumer intelligence, operations, marketing and community.

The name, creative vision and first launch, beginning in beauty, will be revealed in the coming months.

This is just the beginning.

About Donatella

Donatella is one of the world's most influential fashion figures. A driving force in fashion, she became Artistic Director at the House in 1997 following the death of her brother Gianni and led the creative vision there for nearly three decades, shaping its distinctive identity and global cultural influence. She was responsible for the building of a global fashion community with her friends, Prince, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Dua Lipa and many others by her side. Google invented Image search after Jennifer Lopez famously wore her Jungle Print dress at The Grammy Awards in 2000. Donatella has long advocated for the new generation of young designers, working closely with JW Anderson, Anthony Vaccarello, Christopher Kane, Kim Jones and others. Donatella's career has been recognized with numerous international honors, including the Fashion Awards' Fashion Icon Award and Italy's "Grand Ufficiale dell'Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana", one of the country's highest honors. A longstanding advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, equality and philanthropy, Donatella is co-chair of The Rocket Fund for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, supporter of The Clooney Foundation, The LGBT Centers in New York and Los Angeles, for which she is global ambassador, and The King's Trust.

About REVOLVE Group

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,600 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including the joint venture's plans and prospects, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and the venture's scope and geographic reach. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions and are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT: revolve@walkerdrawas.com

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