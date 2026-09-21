Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - BuildersUpdate.com, an Austin-based online marketing platform for homebuilders, today announced its Pay Upon Performance model. The model lets builders market their properties with no upfront marketing costs and pay a flat marketing fee only when a home sale closes.

Builders pay a flat marketing fee only when a home sale closes through the company's agent network



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The company is introducing the model as homebuilders contend with rising material costs, higher fuel prices and shifting mortgage rates. These conditions have led some prospective buyers to delay purchases and have contributed to stalled or cancelled transactions.

Under the Pay Upon Performance model, builders' communities and listings are presented to a network of more than 868,000 licensed real estate agents, according to the company. Agents pre-qualify buyers before introducing them to a builder, and agents are compensated only when a transaction closes.

Participating builders receive listing placement across a distribution network of more than 13,000 websites, inclusion in more than 1.2 million monthly newsletters, enhanced search placement on the platform, and access to the company's patented electronic buyer registration system. The registration system confirms that a buyer is new to the builder before the buyer is presented. It also allows builders to list their current incentives and available homes.

The marketing fee applies only when BuildersUpdate.com is the procuring cause of the sale, meaning the buyer was introduced to the builder through the platform. The fee currently starts at $1,000 per property and is paid at closing. Full terms are available in the Pay Upon Performance contract.

About BuildersUpdate.com

BuildersUpdate.com connects homebuilders with pre-qualified buyers and their real estate agents. The company uses patented technology and artificial intelligence tools to serve production builders, custom builders and condominium developers. For more information, visit https://www.buildersupdate.com.

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