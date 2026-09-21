Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Lightwater Partners Ltd. ("Lightwater Partners") today announced cash distributions in respect of the All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF (TSX: COIL) (the "Fund"). The distribution amount, ex-dividend date, record date and payment date are detailed below.

Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit) Ex-

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payment

Date CUSIP All-Canadian

Oil & Gas ETF COIL CAD$0.10 September 29,

2026 September 29,

2026 October 15,

2026 016916108

About the All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund providing exposure to the Canadian Mid-Cap oil & gas sector. The Fund's primary objectives are to provide unitholders with quarterly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing in securities of publicly listed companies in the Canadian oil & gas industry.

About Lightwater Partners Ltd.

Lightwater Partners is an independent Toronto-based investment manager founded in 2007. Lightwater Partners manages funds on behalf of individuals, families, investment advisors, family offices and corporations, both domestically and internationally. Lightwater Partners is registered in Canada with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer.

Disclosure

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what Lightwater Partners believes to be reasonable assumptions, Lightwater Partners cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Lightwater Partners does not undertake to update the FLS contained herein, except as required by law.

An investment in the Fund is not guaranteed. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information. Please read the prospectus before investing. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the units of the Fund. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on Lightwater Partners' website at www.lightwaterpartners.com. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to United States news wire services.

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