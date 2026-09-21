Springs Window Fashions: Horizons Introduces Its Fall 2026 Collection, Elevating Bespoke Window Design Through Artful Texture and Handcrafted Detail

New fabrics, refined natural woven wood shades and expanded customization give designers even more ways to create one-of-a-kind interiors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / As interior design continues to embrace richly layered spaces, expressive materials and personalized craftsmanship, Horizons, the luxury custom window fashions brand from Springs Window Fashions, today introduced its Fall 2026 collection, expanding its portfolio of handcrafted fabrics, natural woven wood shades and designer-focused customization to transform windows into statement pieces.

Designed for interior designers and discerning homeowners alike, the collection builds on Horizons' heritage of bespoke craftsmanship with new soft treatments, fresh woven textures, expanded natural colorways and elevated finishing details that reflect today's most influential design movements. Every addition is intended to give designers greater creative freedom while delivering the meticulous quality that has defined Horizons for more than a century.

The collection is also informed by three design directions identified in the brand's 2027 trend forecast:

Beautifully Flawed, which celebrates handcrafted materials, organic textures and the beauty of imperfection; And/And, which embraces thoughtful contrasts, mixing traditional with contemporary, natural with modern and bold with understated; and Joy!, a movement toward optimistic interiors where expressive color and pattern are balanced with calming, textural foundations.

"We're seeing designers embrace spaces that feel more personal, layered and expressive than ever before," said Erica Flynn, head of brand and creative at Springs Window Fashions. "Whether they're celebrating handcrafted materials, pairing unexpected textures or balancing bold pattern with calming neutrals, they're looking for window fashions that support that creative vision. This collection was designed to do exactly that."

Those themes come to life throughout the collection, from organic woven materials and tactile neutrals to expressive patterns and thoughtfully layered textiles that help designers tell more personal stories through every room.

From handwoven natural woven wood shades that reflect the authenticity of Beautifully Flawed, to versatile neutral textiles that complement the vibrant palettes of Joy! and richly layered fabrics that embody the intentional contrast of And/And, the collection gives designers a broader creative palette for telling more personal stories through their interiors.

Among the highlights are new drapery and soft Roman shade fabrics, including the eye-catching botanical-inspired Bergamo and richly textured Hanley collections, along with expanded natural woven colorways in Capri, Forestglen and Tranquility.

Beyond introducing new materials, the collection reinforces what has long distinguished Horizons within the luxury window furnishings category: handcrafted production by experienced artisans, meticulous tailoring and virtually limitless customization. From unique pleat styles and trims to oversized windows, specialty shapes and custom fabrics, every treatment is made to reflect the designer's vision rather than conform to standard specifications.

Complementing the new soft fabrics, Horizons also expands its portfolio of natural woven wood shades, offering designers additional textures and organic materials that bring dimension and warmth to contemporary interiors. Layered with custom drapery or soft Roman shades, these woven treatments create sophisticated spaces that feel both relaxed and refined.

"Our role isn't simply to create window treatments," Flynn said. "It's to help designers realize their creative vision. Every stitch, weave and finish reflects the care of experienced artisans, allowing each project to feel personal, intentional and unlike anything off the shelf."

The Horizons Fall 2026 collection will be available beginning September 21 through authorized Horizons dealers and interior designers nationwide. To learn more or locate a dealer, visit www.horizonshades.com.

About Horizons

Part of the Springs Window Fashions Family of Brands, Horizons has been a leader in handcrafted, custom window fashions since its origins in 1891. Known for bespoke craftsmanship, rich textiles and exceptional customization, including the use of Customer's Own Material, Horizons is a preferred brand among interior designers seeking one-of-a-kind treatments for luxury residential spaces. Its collection includes premium drapery, woven shades, roller, solar, Roman shades, top treatments and decorative hardware, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Horizons products are available exclusively through a national network of professional window fashions dealers and interior designers. For more information, visit www.horizonshades.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Bush/Ashley Mwitanti

Mower

212-284-9936 / 801.660.9641

jbush@mower.com / amwitanti@mower.com

SOURCE: Springs Window Fashions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/horizons-introduces-its-fall-2026-collection-elevating-bespoke-window-1224623