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PR Newswire
21.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Bybit Renews RLUSD Hold & Earn Phase 3 with Zero-Fee Spot Trading and 800,000 XRP Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced Phase 3 of its exclusive RLUSD Hold & Earn program, continuing its dual-token rewards event exclusive on Bybit, powered by Ripple. In addition to bonus APR, Bybit users also get to enjoy zero fees on both ends of the RLUSD/USDT spot pair for a limited time.

From now until Oct 18, 2026, Bybit RLUSD Hold & Earn allows eligible Bybit users to hold RLUSD in their accounts and earn daily rewards in both RLUSD and XRP, with no staking, lock-up, or subscription required. The new phase also upgrades the fee structure on the RLUSD/USDT spot pair to 0% for both makers and takers.

Highlights - Phase 3

  • Dual-Token Rewards: Participants earn RLUSD at a base APR of up to 3.5%, alongside XRP bonus rewards drawn from a 0.8M XRP prize pool, powered by Ripple
  • XRP Bonus Multiplier: The XRP bonus portion scales with continuous holding duration, reaching up to 2.0x for holdings maintained for 90 days or more
  • Zero-Fee Spot Trading: Starting Sep 19, 2026, the RLUSD/USDT spot pair waives both maker and taker fees, upgraded from 0% maker fees only in Phase 2
  • Same Simplicity: No staking and no lock-up. Holding RLUSD is all it takes to earn rewards automatically

The XRP bonus multiplier is determined by the length of continuous holding, offering up to 2x in APR for participants holding RLUSD continuously for 90 days or above.

RLUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple, fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury bills, USD deposits, and other cash equivalents, maintaining a stable 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, co-founded by Ripple, designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

Terms and conditions apply. Actual fee rates may vary by region, and users are advised to refer to the My Fee Rate page for accurate rates. For full details on the APR, multiplier, eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: RLUSD Hold & Earn Phase 3: 0-Fee Trading, up to 3.5% APR & 0.8M XRP Rewards

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-renews-rlusd-hold--earn-phase-3-with-zero-fee-spot-trading-and-800-000-xrp-rewards-302884834.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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