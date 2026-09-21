King Copper Discovery Corp.: King Copper Discovery Doubles Size of Land Position in Colquemayo Copper District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. ("King Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KCP, OTCQB: TBXXF, FSE: 3RI0) is pleased to announce that Aurora Copper Peru SAC, its operating company in Peru, has received 8 additional concessions adding approximately 7,170 hectares of contiguous new exploration claims to the north of the Colquemayo Copper Project (the "Project"), in southern Peru. The concessions were added through strategic staking, significantly expanding the Company's land position and increasing the opportunity for new discoveries across this emerging copper district.

The new concessions were secured through staking following a review of historic data and satellite imagery. The additional concessions share geological similarities including historic data showing geochemistry anomalies for gold, copper and molybdenum. This work has significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the broader Colquemayo copper mineral system and strengthened management's confidence that Colquemayo is a district scale project with the potential of hosting multiple porphyries.

The staking program increases King Copper's land position by over 100% from approximately 6,600 hectares to approximately 13,770 hectares, representing another important milestone in the Company's long-term strategy at Colquemayo. King Copper's district consolidation and exploration strategy has in part been guided by geological similarities to linked epithermal and porphyry systems in the Andes, a prime example being the Vicuña District in the Chile-Argentina border, which encompasses a significant mineralized footprint and hosts multiple porphyries, including Filo del Sol and Josemaría.

By securing these additional contiguous concessions, King Copper has established a more unified district position that strengthens the long-term opportunity at Colquemayo while supporting responsible project development. This expansion also offers an enhanced opportunity for the Company to continue building strong, collaborative relationships with local stakeholders and neighboring communities in the region.

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Extensive technical work to-date has significantly advanced our understanding of the broader system and reinforced our belief that Colquemayo has the potential to host multiple porphyry systems. Securing additional mineral concessions surrounding he core Project area was the natural next step that strengthens our position across the district, enhancing the long-term opportunity at Colquemayo."

The land consolidation complements the Company's receipt of the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA"), an important milestone that provides the environmental certification required to advance the Company's planned and fully-funded 36,010 metre diamond drill program.

The permit authorizes up to 36,010 metres of diamond drilling from 40 drill platforms comprising up to 59 drill holes within the 6,600-hectare permitted project area. As previously announced, the Company remains focused on executing a phased exploration strategy designed to target new discoveries within this large copper system already identified within the 6,600 ha land package covered by the DIA.

Drill targets

The Company continues to advance towards drilling and is in the process of awarding the drill contract. The initial drill holes are designed to step out from the strongest Cu/Au/Ag (copper/gold/silver) intersections, including those encountered in hole 36 at Amata-Cairani target. It will also test downdip targets where spectral data and presence of porphyry style veining indicate the proximity of a potential porphyry intrusion, such as in Coripuquio. Besides Amata-Cairani and Coripuquio, four other targets have been defined as priority in the initial drilling.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Contact Information:

Harp Gosal | Director of Capital Markets & Communications

E: hgosal@kingcopperdiscovery.com

Website: www.kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1212-1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 218 1142

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo copper-gold project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple copper-gold-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected closing date of the Financing, the investor's expected ownership interest in King Copper and the expected use of proceeds from the Financing. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Douglas Kirwin, M.Sc., FGS, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").