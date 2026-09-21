Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Technology Completes Acquisition of Hailo

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated (Nasdaq: MCHP), a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, vision processors, robotics processors and AI software technologies. The acquisition advances Microchip's strategy to enable intelligent, connected systems at the edge and expands its ability to deliver complete solutions for Edge AI, machine vision, robotics and Physical AI applications. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Microchip's financial results.

As artificial intelligence rapidly moves from experimentation to deployment, developers increasingly require solutions that combine AI acceleration, embedded processing, connectivity, security, power efficiency and long-term product support. By bringing together Microchip's broad embedded systems portfolio with Hailo's AI and vision technologies, Microchip has broadened its ability to help customers move more quickly from prototype to production.

"AI is becoming a foundational capability across embedded systems, from industrial automation and robotics to intelligent transportation, smart infrastructure and advanced vision applications," said Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Microchip Technology. "Hailo strengthens our ability to deliver complete, production-ready platforms that enable customers to deploy intelligent systems at scale. This acquisition expands our product offerings in one of the most important technology transitions in the embedded industry."

The addition of the Hailo product portfolio expands Microchip's Edge AI offerings with proven AI accelerators and vision processors supporting computer vision, transformer-based models, multimodal workloads and advanced video analytics. With this acquisition, Microchip's portfolio will enable customers to develop intelligent edge systems ranging from low-power smart cameras to high-performance robotics, autonomous machines and next-generation Physical AI platforms.

"The completion of this acquisition is an important enhancement to Microchip's Edge AI strategy," said Mark Reiten, Senior Corporate Vice President of Microchip's Intelligent Compute Business Unit. "Hailo brings industry-leading edge AI acceleration, vision processing expertise and a vibrant developer ecosystem. Combined with Microchip's embedded processing, FPGA, connectivity, security, analog and power solutions, we can deliver a broader and more complete platform for customers building intelligent edge systems."

Hailo brings an established ecosystem that includes more than 100 customers, an active developer community exceeding 10,000 users and broad engagement across open-source and AI development platforms. Microchip's strategy is to continue investing in software tools, development environments and next-generation technologies that simplify AI adoption and accelerate deployment into production applications.

"Joining Microchip opens exciting opportunities for our customers, partners and developer community," said Orr Danon, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hailo. "Microchip's global reach, customer relationships and embedded systems expertise provide a powerful platform for expanding access to advanced Edge AI and vision technologies. As part of Microchip, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation and help customers bring intelligent systems to market faster."

Microchip plans to continue supporting Hailo's existing product portfolio, software environment and customer engagements while driving future innovation across AI acceleration, vision processing and intelligent edge computing. Customers will be able to benefit from expanded access to Microchip's worldwide sales organization, technical support resources and broad portfolio of embedded solutions.

Cautionary Statement:

Cautionary Statement:



Certain statements in this release, including that the acquisition advances Microchip's strategy to enable intelligent, connected systems at the edge and expands its ability to deliver complete solutions for Edge AI, machine vision, robotics and Physical AI applications; that the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Microchip's financial results; that the transaction has broadened its ability to help customers move more quickly from prototype to production; that AI is becoming a foundational capability across embedded systems, from industrial automation and robotics to intelligent transportation, smart infrastructure and advanced vision applications; that Hailo strengthens our ability to deliver complete, production-ready platforms that enable customers to deploy intelligent systems at scale; that these product offerings are one of the most important technology transitions in the embedded industry; that our expanded portfolio will enable customers to develop intelligent edge systems ranging from low-power smart cameras to high-performance robotics, autonomous machines and next-generation Physical AI platforms; that this acquisition is an important enhancement to Microchip's Edge AI strategy; that we can deliver a broader and more complete platform for customers building intelligent edge systems; that our strategy is to continue investing in software tools, development environments and next-generation technologies that simplify AI adoption and accelerate deployment into production applications; that joining Microchip opens exciting opportunities for our customers, partners and developer community; that Microchip provides a powerful platform for expanding access to advanced Edge AI and vision technologies; that we are well positioned to accelerate innovation and help customers bring intelligent systems to market faster; that Microchip plans to continue supporting Hailo's existing product portfolio; that customers will be able to benefit from expanded access to Microchip's worldwide sales organization, technical support resources and broad portfolio of embedded solutions and that the acquisition further advances Microchip's vision for enabling intelligent systems at the edge are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any economic uncertainty due to monetary policy, geopolitical or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies; changes in demand or market acceptance of our products (including Hailo products) and the products of our customers; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Hailo acquisition; our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries and the cost of such wafers, the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or any litigation involving intellectual property, customers or other issues; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the SEC filings of Microchip including those on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

You can obtain copies of such filings and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.