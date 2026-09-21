Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos and GE Aerospace Achieve Significant Program Milestone with Successful Ignition of GEK800 Turbofan Cruise Missile Propulsion System

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: KTOS) a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced a key program milestone with the successful ignition of the GEK800 turbofan cruise missile propulsion system. Recently, the GEK800 Serial Number 1 was tested at the X-58 test facility, igniting successfully. This achievement initiates a new testing campaign and demonstrates a 100 percent success rate for this critical phase of development, keeping the program on schedule.

Recently designated the F143 and designed to meet the defined requirements of the Department of War for long-range, stand-off strike capabilities, the GEK800 represents a significant advancement in affordable, high-performance cruise missile technology. By leveraging modern engineering and cost-effective manufacturing processes, Kratos and GE Aerospace are positioned to deliver substantial capability and value to the warfighter.

"The combined Kratos, GE Aerospace, and Government test team has demonstrated exceptional focus, discipline, and schedule execution," said Chris Rawlings, Vice President of Kratos' Defense Engine Portfolio. "This team sets the benchmark for operational efficiency and provides a refreshing reminder that our nation can develop turbine engines affordably and at pace."

"With this latest milestone, the GEK800 engine continues to demonstrate strong performance and durability," said Jorge Perez, General Manager of Edison Works Advanced Combat Engines at GE Aerospace. "Our collaboration with Kratos is delivering a highly capable propulsion system designed to meet the demanding requirements of cruise missile applications."

Delivering Capability to the Department of War and Industry Partners

For the Department of War and allied defense prime contractors, the GEK800 provides a practical solution to the demand for rapid capability deployment and attritable strike assets. The successful test at X-58 validates the system's technological architecture, reliability, and readiness for integration. Kratos and GE Aerospace remain focused on providing cruise missile solutions that maintain performance while lowering lifecycle costs, enabling prime contractors to offer highly competitive missile solutions to government procurement programs.

Stacey Rock, President of Kratos' Turbine Technologies Division, said, "Kratos continues to achieve milestones and accelerate program schedules as we prepare for large volume production of our GEK800 engine to support advanced cruise missile systems."

GEK800 Tested at Kratos X-58 Test Facility

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46c295c-8483-402d-a748-e8b158e577fd

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Kratos Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com

GE Aerospace Press Contact:

Deb Case

Deborah.case@geaerospace.com