EverCommerce Inc.: EverCommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with Focus on Reacceleration of Revenue Growth and Long-Term Profitable Growth

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a company dedicated to simplifying operations and empowering growth for service SMBs, today announced several leadership appointments designed to further strengthen the company's operating, technology and strategic capabilities as it focuses on driving growth and building long-term value. The leaders announced today will report to Alex Goor, Chief Executive Officer of EverCommerce.

Andrew Hausman joins as President of EverPro

Andrew Hausman has joined EverCommerce as President of EverPro, the company's Home & Field Services business. Hausman brings extensive experience leading complex, technology- and data-driven businesses. He has held CEO, President, General Manager and senior operating roles across organizations including Dun & Bradstreet, Interactive Data and Thomson Reuters. He has also served as an Operating Partner and on corporate boards.

Hausman's experience includes leading SaaS businesses and serving SMB customers. At Interactive Data, he led a SaaS business as part of his broader leadership responsibilities, and at Dun & Bradstreet, the SMB business reported to him. At EverPro, Hausman will focus on accelerating growth, strengthening execution and building on the strategy already underway across the business.

Chris Rogers appointed Chief Technology Officer

EverCommerce has also appointed Chris Rogers as Chief Technology Officer. Rogers will provide enterprise-wide leadership across the company's customer-facing technology, cloud infrastructure and security, working closely with technology leaders across EverCommerce's businesses.

Rogers previously served as Chief Technology Officer of Instinet, where he led the modernization of front- and back-office technology and oversaw the infrastructure supporting the company's products and operations. Earlier in his career, he developed a software platform adopted by Nasdaq and founded Sidewalk Software. More recently, he earned a master's degree in Data Science from New York University, advised private equity firms on technology due diligence and applied machine learning to satellite feature data through work with the nonprofit GRID3.

Gim Lau appointed Chief Strategy Officer

EverCommerce also recently appointed Gim Lau as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Lau will lead enterprise strategy, helping identify and prioritize the company's most compelling growth opportunities, focus investment on the areas of greatest potential and support execution across the portfolio.

Lau brings more than 25 years of experience spanning strategy, finance, operations and investment, including growth planning, capital allocation, portfolio economics and strategic transactions.

"Andrew, Chris and Gim each bring different but complementary capabilities that are important to where we are taking EverCommerce," said Alex Goor, EverCommerce CEO. "Andrew brings deep operating and commercial leadership and an understanding of what it takes to serve and grow businesses focused on SMB customers. Chris brings significant technical expertise and experience modernizing complex technology environments, and I know firsthand the judgment and pragmatic approach he brings to that work. Gim adds greater rigor to how we identify our best growth opportunities, prioritize investment and translate strategy into action. Together, they strengthen our ability to execute, invest in the right opportunities and drive sustainable growth."

EverHealth leadership transition

EverCommerce also announced that Brian Caulfield, Chief Revenue Officer of EverHealth, will lead the company's Healthcare business on an interim basis while EverCommerce conducts a search for a permanent President of EverHealth.

Caulfield will focus on maintaining continuity for employees and customers, executing against EverHealth's strategy and priorities, and maintaining momentum through the company's 2027 planning process.

"Brian knows EverHealth, its customers and its commercial priorities well," said Goor. "He has a broad view of the customer lifecycle and is well positioned to provide continuity while we conduct a thoughtful search for EverHealth's next long-term leader."

Long-tenured leaders to depart EverCommerce

The leadership appointments coincide with the announced departures of Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce and CEO of EverPro, and Evan Berlin, CEO of EverHealth. Both executives decided to leave the company after long tenures helping build and scale EverCommerce.

Feierstein joined PaySimple in its early years and played a central role in the growth of the business that ultimately became EverCommerce. During his tenure, he helped scale the company through more than 50 acquisitions, its evolution into EverCommerce and its 2021 initial public offering. Most recently, he led EverPro, as the company organized around its vertical-market businesses.

Berlin joined PaySimple in 2008 and went on to hold leadership roles spanning business development, business operations, corporate development, acquisition integration and general management before serving as EverCommerce Chief Operating Officer and, most recently, CEO of EverHealth.

Berlin is expected to remain with EverCommerce through October 16. Feierstein's last day as an employee is expected to be October 9, after which he will continue supporting the company as a consultant through year-end.

"Matt and Evan have each made an extraordinary contribution to EverCommerce over many years," said Goor. "Both helped build this company from its early PaySimple roots through significant growth, dozens of acquisitions and our evolution as a public company. I'm deeply grateful to both of them for what they've contributed and for their commitment to ensuring thoughtful, orderly transitions."

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM), a company dedicated to simplifying operations and empowering growth for service SMBs, enables more than 745,000 customers worldwide with software that helps them schedule and manage work, communicate with customers and patients, bill and get paid, and build lasting customer relationships. With its EverPro, EverHealth and EverWell brands specializing in the Home, Health and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce delivers AI-driven workflows that matter most so service professionals can spend more time delivering great outcomes and less time on administrative work. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our potential for growth, our strategy, our leadership appointments and transitions, including our search for a long-term President of EverHealth and anticipated consultant services. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our historical growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we have experienced net losses in the past and we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; in order to support the growth of our business and our acquisition strategy, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; the industries in which we operate are rapidly evolving and the market for technology-enabled services that empower SMBs is relatively immature and unproven; we are subject to economic and political risk, the business cycles of our clients and changes in the overall level of consumer and commercial spending, which could negatively impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are dependent on payment card networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, and payment processors, such as Worldpay and PayPal, and if we fail to comply with the applicable requirements of our payment networks or our payment processors, they can seek to fine us, suspend us or terminate our agreements and/or terminate our registrations through our bank sponsors; the inability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the electronic payments market or to introduce, develop and market new and enhanced versions of our software solutions; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; our and our third-party providers' exposure to cybersecurity risks and incidents; our use of AI technologies and evolving regulatory framework governing the use of such technologies; our estimated total addressable market is subject to inherent challenges and uncertainties; failure to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; impairment in the value of our goodwill or intangible assets; our information technology systems and our third-party providers' information technology systems, including Worldpay, PayPal and other payment processing partners, may fail or our third-party providers may discontinue providing their services or technology generally or to us specifically; the impact of a future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease on our business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the business or operations of third parties with whom we conduct business; our success in achieving our objectives through acquisitions, divestitures or other strategic transactions; our revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; risks related to scrutiny on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risk of patent, trademark and other intellectual property infringement claims; the impact of our use of AI technologies on our ability to obtain intellectual property protection in our solutions; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations; risks related to our sponsor stockholders agreement and qualifying as a "controlled company" under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Ryan Siurek

Chief Financial Officer

rsiurek@evercommerce.com

Media

Jeanne Trogan

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand

jtrogan@evercommerce.com