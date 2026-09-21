Digital Health Networks Announces Winners of 4TH Annual Cinehealth International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival

Winners across six categories honored during red-carpet ceremony at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center during Fierce Pharma Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Digital Health Networks announced the winners of the fourth annual CINEHEALTH International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival, celebrating exceptional storytelling across film, episodic content, social media and podcasting.

The winners were honored September 15 during a red-carpet ceremony at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center, held in conjunction with Fierce Pharma Week.

The evening culminated with Maria Menounos receiving the CINEHEALTH Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions to health and wellness advocacy. Through her public platform and Heal Squad podcast, the Emmy-winning journalist, television host, author, actress and entrepreneur has used her personal experiences with a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer to champion early detection, patient education and self-advocacy.

Selected by a jury spanning entertainment, life sciences, healthcare and technology, this year's honorees represent the growing influence of health-focused storytelling around the world. The 2026 festival received more than 500 submissions from over 60 countries.

2026 CINEHEALTH Award Winners

Feature Film

Brother Austin - United States

Director: Win Scott

Short Film

becalming - United States

Director: Shelby Slager

Episodic Series

CIDP Unscripted - United States

Director: Stephen Takashima

Produced by Avalere Health

Sponsored by argenx

Social Media Short

Power in Our Hands - United Kingdom

Director: Simon Ruben

Podcast

The Diary of a CEO: "I'm Filled With Rage" - United States

Host: Steven Bartlett

Lifetime Achievement Award

Maria Menounos

Emmy-winning journalist, television host, author, actress, entrepreneur and health advocate

"It was truly an honor to celebrate the incredible storytellers, filmmakers, creators and advocates who continue to use their voices to educate, inspire and make a difference in the lives of others," said Tracey Yaw, festival director of CINEHEALTH. "The people behind these stories remind us of the power of storytelling to create connection, bring hope, challenge stigma and let others know they are not alone."

Yaw continued, "With submissions from around the world, it is clear there is a tremendous need for a platform that gives these important stories a voice. We are incredibly proud of CINEHEALTH's continued growth and its role in creating meaningful conversations around health and wellness."

"This year, it was especially meaningful to honor Maria Menounos with the CINEHEALTH Lifetime Achievement Award," Yaw added. "Her willingness to share her personal health journey and use her platform to educate, advocate and inspire others embodies the heart of CINEHEALTH. It was a privilege to recognize Maria and the impact she continues to make."

"CINEHEALTH's continued growth reflects the extraordinary demand for thoughtful, human-centered health storytelling," said Jon Cody, CEO of Digital Health Networks. "We are proud to provide an international platform for creators whose work can inform audiences, advance important conversations and ultimately improve lives."

The 2026 festival also featured panels examining the evolving role of media in healthcare, including "Reel Impact: How Audio, Film & Digital Content Empower Patients and Clinicians," featuring The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and health advocate Jenn Fessler.

"I loved that the CINEHEALTH panel gave us a chance to talk about how sharing our personal health stories can help break down stigma," said Fessler. "These things are part of our real lives, and there shouldn't be shame in talking about them. If sharing something personal helps someone feel less alone or gives them the confidence to have a conversation with their doctor, that makes opening up worthwhile."

Fessler, who has spoken publicly about taking a GLP-1, undergoing breast reconstruction surgeries and her daughter's experience living with type 1 diabetes, also presented during the CINEHEALTH Awards.

"Getting to present at the CINEHEALTH Awards on the same night Maria Menounos received the CINEHEALTH Lifetime Achievement Award made the experience even more special," Fessler continued. "Her willingness to share her own health journey is so inspiring. To spend the day talking about the importance of authentic storytelling and then celebrate people who are doing exactly that was such an honor."

CINEHEALTH was presented alongside Fierce Pharma Week, which welcomed more than 3,000 attendees and featured actor and comedian Damon Wayans as an opening keynote speaker.

Complete information and synopses for the 2026 winners and finalists are available at www.cine-health.com.

About CINEHEALTH

The CINEHEALTH International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival is an international festival dedicated exclusively to health and wellness storytelling. Through film, video, digital content and podcasting, CINEHEALTH brings together patients, healthcare professionals, filmmakers, creators and advocates to educate audiences, inspire action and foster meaningful connections.

About Digital Health Networks

Founded in 2018 by executives from the film, television, agency, medical and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks develops and distributes programming focused on critical consumer health issues, including cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism and healthy aging.

The network features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series and live events for healthcare communities around the world.

For additional information, visit www.dhn.tv.

Media Contact

Tracey Yaw

Festival Director, CINEHEALTH

tracey@cine-health.com

###

SOURCE: Digital Health Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/digital-health-networks-announces-winners-of-4th-annual-cinehealth-internation-1224666