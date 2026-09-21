The "Xinjiang Vibes" influencer campaign: Global Creators Kick Off an Autumn Tour of Xinjiang

The "Xinjiang Vibes" influencer campaign

URUMQI, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The autumn edition of the "Xinjiang Vibes" influencer campaign started on September 16 in Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. More than 20 bloggers, influencers and foreign journalists from 14 countries - including the United Kingdom, France, Venezuela, Hungary and Brazil - have arrived for a seven-day tour to see the region's autumn landscapes, daily life and recent changes.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The routes were decided by drawing from "mystery boxes." Split into two groups, the creators are visiting seven counties and cities across Tacheng. One group is traveling through Hoboksar Mongol Autonomous County, Wusu City and Shawan City. Along the way they have been tasting fresh camel milk, walking by mirror-like salt lakes, watching smart cotton harvesters at work, cutting rice, catching shrimp in ponds, and stopping at the Anjihai Grand Canyon, Anjihai Town - known as "China's chili town" - and Shawan's well-known dapanji, or big-plate chicken.

The other group is heading through Tacheng City, Yumin County, Toli County and Emin County. The trip takes in the Baktu port, which has seen cross-border trade for over 260 years; the Tacheng Accordion Museum, home to more than 1,000 instruments from over ten countries; Bashbay sheep and safflower farms in Yumin; and the windbreak forest and a dombra workshop in Toli.

Along the way, the creators have been filming what they see: harvesters working across golden cornfields, accordion music drifting through old-town streets at dusk, locals and visitors making delicacies together, and inheritors showing traditional crafts on the spot. Through their cameras, these everyday scenes are reaching viewers far beyond Tacheng.

The "Xinjiang Vibes" campaign began with a spring edition in Ili in May and moves with the seasons, each edition capturing the region's landscapes and people at that time of year. Works from the autumn tour will keep being shared on social media and media outlets at home and abroad.

Contact person: Ms. Xie, Tel: 86-10-63074558