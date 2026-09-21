The new division offers custom cabinetry, restoration and refinishing for Houston homeowners, with a focus on the Memorial area.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Marion Lynn Premier Home Services has launched a dedicated artisan cabinet fabrication, restoration and refinishing division for homeowners in the Houston market, with a focus on the Memorial area.

The division combines custom cabinet building with work on existing cabinetry, giving homeowners options for a kitchen update without a full kitchen replacement. Fabrication provides new cabinetry, while restoration and refinishing offer a way to retain and update cabinets already in the home. The company offers same-day quotes and quick project turnaround for cabinet work.

Marion Lynn's project process begins with a discussion of the homeowner's vision, preferences and project needs. An in-home design consultation follows to assess the space, explore materials and provide design guidance. Fabricators take measurements for fit and installation before craftsmen carry out the work. During a project, the company oversees quality and maintains a clean worksite.

"My background in real estate and construction has shaped how I approach caring for a home," said Curtis M. Cooper, CEO of Marion Lynn Premier Home Services. "With this division, we want to give homeowners options for their cabinetry while keeping stewardship at the center of our work."

Cooper has spent more than 30 years building and scaling businesses. His background spans real estate, construction, project management and finance, including work as a new-home construction superintendent. Integrity, stewardship and servant leadership guide his approach to managing the business and caring for clients' properties.

Information about the cabinet offering and the company's other residential services is available on the Marion Lynn Premier Home Services website.

About Marion Lynn Premier Home Services

Marion Lynn Premier Home Services is a Houston-based business serving residential clients with mold remediation, remodeling, and custom renovation projects. Its services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom countertop fabrication, interior and exterior painting, and complete remediation. The company also provides exterior property work, including brickwork, roofing, gutters and fencing.

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