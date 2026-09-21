Independent analyst firm Verdantix names Ideagen a Leader in its 2026 Green Quadrant for EHS Software, its third Green Quadrant Leader position in the past 18 months.

Ideagen achieves Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader status for fourth time in 18 months

Report states Ideagen performed strongly in AI integration (2.0/3.0) document management (2.7/3.0), quality management (2.6/3.0), safety management (2.3/3.0) and incident management (2.3/3.0)

Scored higher than any other vendor in quality management (2.6/3.0) and document management (2.7)

Ideagen the only vendor to be a leader in both Quality Management and EHS

Ideagen, a global AI-first software and technology provider for regulated and high-compliance industries, has today been named a Leader in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software (2026) report from Verdantix, an independent research and advisory firm.

It follows similar Leader position in Verdantix Green Quadrants for Process Safety Software (2026), Quality Management Software (2025) and builds on their 2025 EHS Software leader status where they were awarded market-leading scores for AI. Ideagen remains the only vendor to have Leader status in both Quality and EHS reports.

The latest report also calls out AI integration where it again achieved the joint-highest score (2.0/3.0), alongside incident management (2.3/3.0) and safety management (2.3/3.0) noting:

"From a technical perspective, Ideagen demonstrates compelling AI capabilities, leveraging retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) against customer-specific knowledge bases and supporting multimodal inputs."

Ideagen also scored higher than any other vendor in quality management (2.6/3.0) and document management (2.7/3.0), reflecting our strength across compliance and environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ).

"Buyers prioritizing workplace safety, quality expertise and AI innovation will find Ideagen a compelling option," said report co-author, Brittany Sayers

Speaking about the recognition, Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said the report was a reflection of continued investment in innovation:

"We've spent the last 18 months strengthening our capabilities, deepening our domain expertise across industries and introducing our market-leading agentic AI, Ideagen Mazlan, into the fabric of our solutions so that it's build in, not bolted on.

"We're now seeing the fruits of that innovation with recognition from leading industry analysts like Verdantix.

"Ideagen Mazlan is a platform where safety, quality and AI aren't separate concerns they're the same conversation, offering a more wholistic solution to organizations' compliance needs. It's what our customers tell us they need and is the reason independent advisory firms like Verdantix have named us as a Leader in multiple reports."

The report also referenced the addition of hardware and wearable safety technology into the Ideagen portfolio which has strengthened health monitoring and lone worker safety.

Over 18,500 companies and close to two million daily users trust Ideagen to support them with their quality, risk, audit, health and safety and compliance needs including more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, 9 of the top 10 global accounting firms, 75% of global pharmaceutical companies, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands and over 1,000 government organizations.

Ideagen Mazlan, Ideagen's own purpose-built artificial intelligence model is native to their solutions, using legislation, standards and a company's own polices and procedures to support professionals and dramatically increase productivity and compliance reporting.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is a trusted intelligence provider for software and services markets. Through its AI-enabled Voyager platform, Verdantix delivers insights and analysis that constitute the most granular intelligence available across the marketplaces it serves. This allows the firm to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions.

With more than 3,000 subscribing organizations relying on Verdantix intelligence to make technology and market decisions, Verdantix's work has a major influence on decision-making across Climate and Energy, EHS and Quality, Facilities and Real Estate, Industrial Transformation, Sustainability and Risk functions worldwide. verdantix.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921003052/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

rebecca.watson@ideagen.com