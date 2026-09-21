Cority Software Inc.: Cority Named a Leader in 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant for EHS Software for Seventh Consecutive Year

EHS+ platform extends its Verdantix leadership, earning Leader status across three 2026 Green Quadrant reports spanning EHS, process safety and carbon management

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the intelligent EHS+ platform to see and prevent risks across operations, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant (GQ) for EHS Software. Cority earned the highest score of all vendors in 15 categories and above-average scores in all 37 assessed. This marks the seventh consecutive time Cority has been named a Leader in the report, where it was recognized for its breadth of capabilities and "accelerated innovation over the past two years." This year's EHS recognition adds to Cority's Leader positions in two other 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant categories: Process Safety Management Software and Enterprise Carbon Management Software.

"Buyers aren't choosing features anymore - they're choosing a platform they can trust for the next decade. Years ago we made the investment in modern architecture rather than chasing short-term gains, and that's now allowing us to help our customers adopt AI agents without loosening controls," said Cority CEO Ryan Magee. "I'm proud to see Verdantix recognize Cority as a Leader and label our AI Control Center a differentiator in the EHS software market. That's the standard we've held ourselves to for decades, and we're committed to continuing to raise the bar."



Cority's Cortex AI Control Center recognized as "a differentiator in the EHS market"

While the early days of AI in EHS focused on speed to market, the report notes that capabilities alone have become somewhat commoditized while "explainable AI" has quickly become a requirement. This year's report increases its emphasis on "AI integration, governance, and security," something Cority has prioritized in its platform.

Verdantix recognized Cority for its "continued AI innovation embedded across EHS and sustainability use cases." Most notably, the report names the Cortex AI control center as a point of market differentiation, giving customers "centralized visibility into deployed agents, such as usage statistics, credit consumption, configuration settings and audit logs."

Cority has a range of agents embedded in EHS workflows across its CorityOne platform, including the Compliance Permit Analysis Agent, CAPA Recommendations Agent, and Medical Scribe Agent.

CorityOne platform breadth stands out as buyers seek "scalable, connected platforms"

More organizations are aiming to consolidate their tech stacks, and IT is taking a bigger role in EHS software decisions, with buyers increasingly prioritizing "platform architecture and long-term scalability," according to the report. In line with that trend, Verdantix recognized Cority for its "broad capability depth" and the scalability and interoperability of the CorityOne platform. Cority earned above-average scores across every category assessed, with the highest marks among all vendors in product strategy, deployment model and partnerships, including a perfect 3.0 score in partnerships that reflects an expanding ecosystem spanning Corti for healthcare-focused AI, Inseer, and collaborations with Google Gemini and OpenAI. "The CorityOne platform's broad functional depth and high level of configurability make it particularly well-suited to large enterprise deployments," said Brittany Sayers, Senior Analyst, Verdantix, in the report.

Expertise and proprietary data increasingly valuable in the age of AI

Verdantix notes that while AI is removing barriers to bring new products to market, buyers in EHS continue to prioritize industry-specific expertise, allowing established vendors like Cority to build a competitive differentiation with "deep domain expertise, industry-specific workflows and decades of proprietary data."

Cority spans the full breadth of EHS+ - environmental, safety, health, and sustainability - earning the highest scores of any vendor in categories from Air & GHG Emissions and Hazardous Waste to Incident Management. That depth traces back more than 40 years, to roots in occupational health and industrial hygiene, where Cority posted perfect 3.0 scores in this year's assessment, the highest of any vendor. More than 40% of Cority employees come from industry, something the company prioritizes across product, engineering, and customer-facing roles.

The 2026 Green Quadrant evaluated 23 of the world's leading EHS software vendors across 37 categories, spanning 19 functional areas, eight technical capabilities, and 10 market momentum categories, including product strategy, innovation, organizational resources, deployment model, and partnerships.

The full report, Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software (2026), is available at here.

About Cority

Cority is the intelligent EHS+ platform that helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations. By uniting people, data, and AI agents, Cority automates administrative and compliance work and provides real-time insights that keep operations running, costs contained, and workforces healthy and productive. More than 1,500 companies in the most complex, hazardous industries trust Cority with the health, safety, and sustainability of their people and operations. Learn more at our homepage .

About Verdantix

Verdantix is a trusted intelligence provider for software and services markets. Through its AI-enabled Voyager platform, Verdantix delivers insights and analysis that constitute the most granular intelligence available across the marketplaces it serves. This allows the firm to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions. With more than 3,000 subscribing organizations relying on Verdantix intelligence to make technology and market decisions, Verdantix's work has a major influence on decision-making across Climate and Energy, EHS and Quality, Facilities and Real Estate, Industrial Transformation, Sustainability and Risk functions worldwide. verdantix.com