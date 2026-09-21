STANLEY Launches ALL BUILD. NO BULL., a Bold New Campaign Championing the Pros Who Keep It Real

Global campaign celebrates the real standards, real work and real pride behind every job

New mascot Stan, a sharp-witted talking toolbox, calls out jobsite nonsense with humour and honesty

MAIDENHEAD, England, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and global leader in tools, launched in Europe its new positioning ALL BUILD. NO BULL., supported by an overhauled product portfolio and campaign that speaks to professionals working in small construction businesses. Rooted in the experiences of trades pros, the campaign takes aim at the noise, exaggeration and jobsite nonsense that stand in the way of getting the job done right-while reinforcing STANLEY's commitment to equipping pros with the tools, confidence and credibility to build their reputations their way.

"The people who rely on STANLEY every day know the difference between noise and substance," said Guilhaume Bonafe, Brand President of STANLEY. "The new campaign sets a clear direction for everything we do as a brand: direct, confident and grounded in the realities of the job."

Introducing Stan, the No-Nonsense Talking Toolbox

At the centre of the campaign is a sharp-witted talking toolbox who has been around enough jobsites to know exactly what it means to be ALL BUILD. NO BULL. Across a series of advertising spots, the toolbox calls out the empty claims, overcomplicated features and category nonsense that do not serve the pro. The character gives the campaign a distinctive voice and makes a clear point: small-business pros do not need more hype. They need tools that enable them to complete more jobs on their own. At launch, the toolbox, Stan, shared: "If it sounds like bull, it usually is. Now let's get back to work."

That idea runs straight through the new STANLEY platform. ALL BUILD. NO BULL. is more than a tagline-it is the standard the brand stands behind.

"Trades professionals-especially the youngest among them-are savvy enough to be sceptical and quickly tune out anything that feels like empty talk or posturing," said Tim Buszka, Head of Global Brand Marketing for STANLEY. "We're showing up and making a promise other tool brands won't, while capturing attention with a sense of humour born on the jobsite. When STANLEY unapologetically calls out the same bull they deal with in the field every day, we show that we have understood the job from day one-and prove it through the performance of every STANLEY tool."

The campaign has been developed for digital, social and retail media, with in-store promotions planned in partnership with all STANLEY retailers and channels. It will run across markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Darren Barber, Sr. Director, STANLEY EMEA-ANZ Brand Activation adds, "This isn't a single-moment STANLEY campaign, but the start of our multi-year rollout to challenge the industry status quo and focus on how STANLEY helps build the reputations of professionals in every country and every trade. Every retailer and trade customer who sees the new branding recognizes that STANLEY is the only brand that can authentically step up to help."

All Build from Day One

The all-work mentality has been part of STANLEY's DNA from the start. When the brand was founded in 1843, founder Frederick Stanley saw the need for tools shaped by the work and by workers themselves. He developed tools built to withstand pressure, solve practical problems and help one person do more on their own.

From the No. 99 Utility Knife and the first steel tape measure to innovations such as the TradeLift, STANLEY has remained focused on what real jobs demand. More than 180 years later, that belief still holds. Professionals build their reputations the same way STANLEY built its own: through good work, hard-won skill and problems solved. There is no room for shortcuts. No room for tools that look the part but do not hold up. And no room for bull.

To learn more about ALL BUILD. NO BULL., visit stanleytools.co.uk and look for the campaign across social media and at retailers where STANLEY is sold.

About STANLEY

STANLEY has set the standard for quality tools for professionals around the world for more than 175 years. With a legacy of precision, reliability and durability, STANLEY continues to drive the industry forward with innovative solutions across hand tools, power tools, storage and accessories. For more information, visit www.stanleytools.com or follow STANLEY on Facebook and Instagram.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's approximately 41,000 employees produce innovative, end-user-inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world-class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and Cub Cadet. To learn more, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

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