WeBox Inc: WeBox Becomes a Workplace Commerce Partner to the Bay Area's Growing AI Ecosystem

The company now delivers approximately 10,000 daily meals as venture-backed AI companies build new in-person operating rhythms

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / As venture-backed AI companies expand across the San Francisco Bay Area, WeBox (www.webox.com) is supporting a growing number of those workplaces with recurring meals, office pantry programs and event catering.

WeBox announced today that it has reached a $40 million annualized sales run rate in 2026, following more than 100 percent sales growth over the past 12 months. The company serves more than 500 corporate customers, maintains quarterly customer retention above 95 percent, and delivers approximately 10,000 meals each day.

Multiple venture-backed AI companies currently use WeBox to support their workplace food and beverage operations. The companies are not being named because of customer confidentiality requirements.

The growth is connected to a broader change in how rapidly scaling technology companies operate. Many AI companies need to support teams whose attendance, working hours and headcount can change quickly. That creates a poor fit with traditional cafeterias, which require fixed infrastructure, staffing and predictable volume.

WeBox instead provides a flexible infrastructure layer across three recurring workplace needs:

Individually selected and labeled employee meals

Managed office pantry procurement and replenishment

Event catering for team gatherings, company meetings and celebrations

Customers use one account and administrative environment across these services. WeBox's public platform currently offers 1,500 or more daily meal options, more than 1,000 pantry SKUs and more than 100 workplace equipment options.

"AI companies are moving quickly, but their physical workplace operations still involve hundreds of small, manual decisions," said Fred Ming, founder and CEO of WeBox. "Our job is not to add more complexity. Our job is to absorb it. We want workplace teams to have the flexibility of many suppliers while receiving the accountability of one operating partner."

The workplace food market is also moving away from fixed-format programs. In a 2026 survey, 68 percent of leaders at hybrid organizations said hybrid schedules made cafeterias difficult to operate, while 80 percent agreed that restaurant meals encouraged office attendance more effectively than cafeteria food.

WeBox's meal platform allows individual employees to select their own meals from a rotating network of restaurant partners. Orders are consolidated through WeBox's regional hubs and delivered to the workplace. Meals can be labeled by employee name and dietary information, reducing the administrative burden on workplace teams.

For office pantry customers, WeBox consolidates procurement from retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe's, Safeway and Sprouts, then manages delivery, stocking, inventory counting and recurring replenishment. Equipment including coffee machines, refrigerators, water systems and kegerators can be leased or bundled into qualifying pantry programs.

The company currently operates throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and plans to use the region as the foundation for future geographic expansion.

"We are growing in the center of the AI economy, but we are not trying to build a company based on a temporary trend," Ming said. "We are building the commerce and fulfillment infrastructure that modern workplaces will continue to need, regardless of which technology cycle comes next."







Fred Ming, Founder and CEO of WeBox

About WeBox

WeBox is a commerce platform for workplaces. The company provides corporate meals, office pantry management and event catering through one centralized experience. It serves more than 500 workplaces and delivers approximately 10,000 meals per day throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Media Contact:

Forest Liu

WeBox Inc.

forest.liu@webox.com

SOURCE: WeBox Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/webox-becomes-a-workplace-commerce-partner-to-the-bay-areas-grow-1224376