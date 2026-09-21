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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 18:02 Uhr
148 Leser
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Gastro Center of Maryland Welcomes New Physicians Amid Continued Growth Across 11 Locations

Expanded clinical team supports faster access to gastrointestinal and liver care throughout Maryland

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Gastro Center of Maryland (GCM), one of the region's largest gastroenterology practices, has added several new physicians to its clinical team, continuing a period of steady growth that has expanded patient access across 11 Maryland locations.

The incoming providers join a team of more than 30 board-certified gastroenterologists, hepatologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and registered dietitians serving patients throughout Maryland and the greater DMV area. The additions strengthen coverage across the practice's network of offices and on-site endoscopy centers.

The expansion comes as demand for gastrointestinal care continues to rise. GCM has focused on shortening the time between referral and treatment, offering next-day appointments for urgent GI concerns at many of its locations, subject to provider, location and insurance availability. For patients who would otherwise face weeks of waiting, that difference can mean earlier diagnosis and faster relief.

Patients across GCM's network have access to a full spectrum of digestive and liver care, including colonoscopy and colon cancer screening, treatment for acid reflux and GERD, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis management, IBS and SIBO care, and hepatology services such as non-invasive liver elastography. The practice operates AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers with on-site endoscopy in Annapolis, Columbia, Timonium, Olney, Riverdale and Rockville, and provides in-house pathology, infusion therapy and integrative nutrition services.

GCM's growth has been accompanied by consistently strong patient feedback, with the practice maintaining a spectacular rating across thousands of patient reviews. The practice also offers female gastroenterology specialists for patients who prefer care from a female physician, along with multilingual and culturally inclusive care.

Gastro Center of Maryland maintains offices in Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Gaithersburg, Olney, Owings Mills, Riverdale, Rockville, Silver Spring, Timonium and White Marsh, and is part of the Gastro Centers of America family of practices.

About Gastro Center of Maryland
Gastro Center of Maryland provides comprehensive gastroenterology and hepatology care across 11 Maryland locations, with board-certified specialists, on-site endoscopy centers and next-day appointment availability. Learn more at gastromaryland.com

Media Contact

Organization: Gastro Center of Maryland
Contact Person Name: Daniel Dent
Website: https://www.gastromaryland.com/
Email: christiang@gastrocenter.com
Contact Number: +14102906677
Address: 10301 Georgia Ave #208
City: Silver Spring
State: Maryland
Country: United States

SOURCE: Gastro Center of Maryland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gastro-center-of-maryland-welcomes-new-physicians-amid-continued-grow-1224629

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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