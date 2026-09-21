Tethis S.p.A.: Tethis, MACS and Everex announce transfer of See.d business unit and long-term manufacturing partnership

MILAN, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standardized preparation of blood-derived cellular samples is the foundation for reproducible liquid biopsy, digital cytology, and AI-assisted cell analysis. Tethis S.p.A., MACS S.r.l., and Everex S.r.l. today announced the completion of the transfer of the See.d software and engineering business unit from MACS to Tethis, alongside a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement under which Everex will support production and future scale-up of the platform.

The See.d platform is the cornerstone of Tethis' liquid biopsy workflow. Developed with MACS, it was designed to standardize pre-analytical blood processing and generate both plasma for cfDNA analysis and cytology slides containing preserved nucleated cells for downstream characterization from a single blood sample.

The transaction transfers the See.d software and engineering business unit, intellectual property, and engineering know-how from MACS to Tethis, giving Tethis full control for the platform's development and commercialization. Everex, an Italian developer and manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic instrumentation, will support future production and scale-up of the system as adoption continues to grow.

The technology has undergone extensive technical and clinical evaluation, including use in a clinical feasibility study at the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan. Today, See.d instruments support research programs at institutions including Sheba Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, and ETH Zurich, where the platform contributes to advanced workflows for circulating tumor cell characterization.

"This acquisition is an important strategic step for Tethis," said Holger Neecke, Chief Executive Officer of Tethis. "By bringing the See.d technology and engineering expertise fully in-house, we gain greater control over a key component of our liquid biopsy workflow. Together with MACS and Everex, we have established a strong foundation to further develop and expand the platform."

"We are pleased that the See.d business unit is entering its next phase within the organization that has driven its scientific application over recent years," said Andrea Eugeni, Chief Executive Officer of MACS. "The platform is the result of a successful collaboration between our teams, and we are proud of what has been achieved together. Bringing the technology and expertise into Tethis ensures continuity of development and creates the ideal environment for future growth."

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Tethis and support the future growth of See.d," said Lorenzo Balli, Chief Executive Officer of Everex. "With deep expertise in the development and manufacture of in-vitro diagnostic instruments, industrialization, and regulated production, Everex is well positioned to support reliable manufacturing and future scale-up as adoption of the technology grows."

About See.d

See.d is an automated pre-analytical blood processing platform developed to standardize liquid biopsy workflows by generating both plasma and cellular preparations from a single blood sample. The system automates plasma separation, red blood cell lysis, and deposition of nucleated cells onto Tethis' proprietary SmartBioSurface slides, supporting integrated analysis of circulating tumor cells, immune cells, cell-free DNA and other blood-derived biomarkers.

For further information, please contact

Tethis S.p.A.

Holger Neecke, CEO

Email: media@tethis-lab.com

MACS S.r.l.

Andrea Eugeni, CEO

info@macs-srl.it

Everex S.r.l.

Lorenzo Balli, CEO

info@everex.org

About Tethis

Tethis S.p.A. is a life sciences and diagnostic company developing innovative workflows for high-quality sample preparation and cellular analysis, with a focus on integrating liquid biopsy into research and clinical practice. Tethis' SmartBioSurface slides, based on a proprietary nanostructured titanium coating, enable efficient and gentle adhesion of suspension cells, supporting applications such as imaging, multimodal single-cell analysis, and multiplex assays. In combination with the See.d instrument, which standardizes blood sample preparation to preserve sample quality and integrity and enables AI-driven, comprehensive analysis of suspension cells, the platform supports high-sensitivity identification and characterization of immune and rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. www.tethis-lab.com

About MACS

MACS S.r.l. (Medical Advanced Components & Systems) develops hardware and software technologies for medical diagnostic devices, with specialization in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). The company develops advanced components and systems in the field of biomedical instrumentation, combining expertise in biotechnology, computer science, automation, embedded software, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). MACS is headquartered in Rome, Italy. www.macs-srl.it

About Everex

Everex S.r.l. is an engineering company dedicated to new technologies, designing and manufacturing intelligent analysis instruments for the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and biotechnology markets. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sesto Fiorentino (Florence), Italy, Everex supports partners from product design and development through industrialization and manufacturing, combining expertise in engineering, automation, software, and advanced diagnostic systems. www.everex.org

SmartBioSurface slides and the See.d instrument are for RESEARCH USE ONLY and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

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