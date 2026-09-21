FingerMotion, Inc.: FingerMotion Advances 99 MW Alberta Program with Second Campus: Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Powered Land in Hanna

Second campus under the Company's 99 MW Alberta program; site offers 3 MW of grid power and a natural gas interconnection for behind-the-meter generation, planned as a 9.9 MW campus for AI and high-performance computing clients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanna Campus #1 Inc., has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire approximately 20.2 acres of industrial land at 409 Pioneer Trail South in the Town of Hanna, Alberta.

Hanna Campus #1 is the second campus under the program the Company announced on September 10, 2026 to acquire and permit behind-the-meter power and compute sites in Alberta totaling approximately 99 MW across its Brooks, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan Zones. The agreement was reached within two weeks of the program's announcement. Each campus will be powered to suit the requirements of its offtake client, and the Company expects permitting, power and design for each campus to take approximately 120 to 180 days in total, in line with the timeline on which clients deliver their modular data halls. Each campus is sized below 10 MW to use the streamlined approval pathway for smaller power plants under Alberta Utilities Commission Rule 007, and each is to be held in its own subsidiary so that campuses can be permitted and contracted independently of one another.

The site has 3 MW of grid power available under an agreement with the Town of Hanna. It also has a natural gas interconnection through ATCO Energy to support behind-the-meter generation. The Company intends to develop the property as Hanna Campus #1, a 9.9 MW site within its Brooks Zone in central-east Alberta. Capacity will be contracted to AI and HPC clients under long-term agreements.

FingerMotion's intended process is to secure land with power, permit it and contract capacity to offtake clients before committing construction capital. Offtake clients will be able to contract for the site as powered land on which they install their own data halls, as a colocation site, or as a turnkey facility. Grid power available at the site supports early energization, so the site can be utilized while behind-the-meter generation is being brought online.

"We believe that power is the main scarce commodity for AI and HPC capacity, which is why we will seek to contract for capacity before we initiate construction of a facility," said Chris Polimeni, Chief Financial Officer of FingerMotion. "Hanna is the second campus in our 99 MW Alberta program, reached within two weeks of launching it. We expect it to be part of a series of campus announcements as the program advances."

Development, permitting and construction will be carried out by BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. ("BlueFlare") of Calgary. BlueFlare is an oil and gas optimization, behind-the-meter power generation and EPC company specializing in modular data halls for AI/HPC. BlueFlare is the Company's development partner across the 99 MW program.

Closing is subject to due diligence, execution of a definitive purchase agreement, and customary conditions.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company historically focused on mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Under current management, the Company is extending its strategy into enterprise AI and high-performance computing infrastructure in North America, including through its equity interest in Lyken AI Computing Inc., while evaluating its China operations.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's 99 MW Alberta development program, the timing and number of future campus announcements, the expected timeline for permitting, power and design of each campus, the closing of the acquisition, development of the site, generation capacity, permitting and client contracting.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including failure to satisfy closing conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to secure offtake agreements. Additional risks include the Company's ability to obtain permits on the anticipated timeline, to complete land acquisitions, to ratify or complete definitive documentation of the Strategic Development & Acquisition Agreement, to obtain project financing on acceptable terms or at all, to procure equipment as scheduled, to complete construction on budget, to secure natural gas supply, and to contract capacity on the commercial terms described or on any terms; changes in Alberta regulatory requirements; changes in commodity prices; competition; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Investor Relations

FingerMotion, Inc.

Email: ir@fingermotion.com

# # #