Québec City, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Noel Dubé, P.Eng., to its Board of Directors and as Strategic Advisor to its subsidiary Scalium+, to accelerate the commercialization of the specialized Scalium aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys and surface treatments. Mr. Dubé's appointment was approved by the Board of Directors and is effective today, Monday, September 21, 2026.

A long-standing shareholder of the Company, Mr. Dubé brings more than 20 years of technical and leadership experience in the technology sector. A graduate in Engineering Physics, he is a seasoned and active investor in Québec technology funds. He invests in numerous private investment funds and serves as a director, manager and technical advisor to several companies, where he rigorously evaluates technologies, sales and markets as well as strategic business plans.

He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Reflex Photonics from October 2013 to November 2019. He was also Vice President, Sales and Business Development, a member of the Board of Directors and one of the founders of R/D Tech Inc., a highly successful research and development company that manufactured and marketed its non-destructive testing equipment in more than 50 countries. From 1990 to 2005, he held executive and management positions there that supported the company's growth from C$2 million to C$180 million in revenue, with 600 employees and 12 offices in numerous countries.

"Noel's appointment strengthens our Board at an important stage in Scandium Canada's evolution," said Jeff Swinoga, Chairman of the Board of Scandium Canada. "He has advised the Company since 2024 and understands both our technology and our strategy, so he comes to the Board with a deep understanding of the opportunity ahead. Noel brings first-hand experience scaling technology businesses, commercializing highly technical products internationally and evaluating companies as an active technology investor. Those capabilities are particularly relevant as we accelerate the commercialization of Scalium+ while continuing to advance Crater Lake. As a long-standing shareholder, he also brings an important owner's perspective to the Board. We look forward to Noel helping us translate technology and technical validation into customers, revenues and long-term shareholder value."

"Noel knows exactly what it takes to bring a technology from the laboratory to the market on an international scale," said Simon Thibault, President and CEO, Scandium Canada and President, Scalium+. "His experience in commercializing high-technology equipment and his network in the financial ecosystem will strengthen our vertical integration strategy: commercializing our Al-Sc alloys today while advancing the Crater Lake project."

"I have spent my career recognizing the ingredients shared by companies that succeed in scaling up, and that is what first led me to invest in Scandium Canada," added Noel Dubé, Director of Scandium Canada. "This is a project that checks every box: a world-class strategic resource on a continent looking for a reliable supply, an alloy technology that meets specific needs in several industries and, most importantly, a team that delivers. Having invested, I am now committing my time and my network. This is a company I truly believe in, and I am very proud to contribute to its success."

Stock Option Grant

In connection with this appointment, the Company also announces the grant of 500,000 stock options to Mr. Dubé in accordance with its stock option plan. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of five years ending on September 21, 2031. The stock options vest in accordance with the following schedule: 1/36 (approximately 2.78%) vests monthly starting on the last day of the month following September 21, 2026. The grant remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a critical advanced materials company developing North America's only vertically integrated primary source of scandium, from its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec, to aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy products. Through Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company brings proprietary, patent-pending Al-Sc alloys and the Scalium line of alloys and technologies to market today, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project for the future. This dual-engine strategy positions Scandium Canada to anchor a secure, resilient North American scandium supply chain and to shape the future of lighter, stronger and longer-lasting materials for advanced manufacturing end users, while committing itself to building a more responsible economy through innovation and agility.

About Scalium+

Scalium+, formerly Ferreol Technologies, is Scandium Canada's wholly owned commercialization subsidiary for aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. It unites the alloys developed by the Company's Scandium+ division with the Scalium line of alloys and surface treatment created by the Ferreol Technologies team. Scalium alloys add value on multiple fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in rolled products, better weldability in wire form, faster print speeds in powder form, and much higher corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, shorter build times in additive manufacturing and better lifetime value for primary and secondary components. Scalium+ brings these specialized materials to market today, across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's next phase of development, the expected contribution and role of Mr. Dubé, the grant of the options and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the advancement of the Crater Lake project, the qualification and commercialization of the Company's aluminum-scandium alloys through Scalium+, the development of an integrated scandium supply chain from resource to end-use applications, and, generally, the above "About Scandium Canada Ltd." paragraph which essentially describes the Company's outlook.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to develop the Crater Lake project, and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Scandium Canada Ltd.

Arnaud Bourassa Francoeur

Director, Communications and Marketing

Phone: +1 (418) 609-4900

Email: info@scandium-canada.com Website: www.scandium-canada.com

LinkedIn: Scandium Canada Ltd.

X: @ScandiumCanada

Facebook: Scandium Canada

Instagram: @scandiumcanada

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