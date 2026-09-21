Radiotherapy patient-marking device, engineered with technology from the permanent make-up industry, will make its U.S. clinical debut at the 2026 ASTRO Annual Meeting in Boston.

Medical Precision Inc., a Dutch medical device company, today announced its official entry into the United States market with its flagship product, the Comfort Marker, an FDA De Novo-cleared device that allows radiotherapy teams to place patient reference points with significantly less pain and discomfort than traditional marking methods. The company is looking forward to introducing itself and highlighting the product to U.S. clinicians at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, taking place September 26-30, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reference points, or "tattoos," are used throughout radiotherapy to help clinicians precisely and consistently align patients for treatment. They are traditionally applied with hand-held lancets that puncture the skin to a depth of roughly 2 to 3 millimeters, a step that patients frequently describe as one of the more uncomfortable parts of starting treatment. The Comfort Marker was built to change that.

Adapting precision technology popular within the permanent make-up industry, the Comfort Marker delivers a controlled, shallow injection of pigment at a depth of just 0.2 to 0.7 millimeters. The device's disposable safety needle module is color-coded to its depth settings, allowing clinicians to select and apply marks quickly and consistently while minimizing the risk of needle-stick injury. Reference points placed with the Comfort Marker can be removed with a simple laser session once treatment is complete.

Key benefits of the Comfort Marker include:

Gentle, controlled injection of pigment with markedly less pain than conventional marking methods

A calmer, more cooperative patient experience throughout the marking process

A fast, clean, disposable safety needle module

Simple operation with clear, color-coded depth indication

Enhanced clinician safety due to unlikely sticking event risk

A portable, battery-powered control unit that travels easily into the CT or treatment room

"We focus on improving the patient journey," said Jeroen van den Oever, Chief Commercial Officer at Medical Precision. "Radiotherapy can already be a stressful experience, and the marking process shouldn't add to that stress. With the Comfort Marker, we're able to give patients a noticeably more comfortable start to treatment, while giving clinical teams a device that is fast, safe, and easy to build into their existing workflow. Bringing that experience to patients and providers in the United States has been a goal of ours for some time, and we're excited to share it with the community at ASTRO."

The Comfort Marker is FDA De Novo cleared and CE marked. Medical Precision is an ISO 13485-certified company, and all its products are developed to meet FDA-compliant, CE and CE-based regulations.

U.S.-based radiation oncology teams will have their first opportunity to see the Comfort Marker in person and speak with the Medical Precision team at the 2026 ASTRO Annual Meeting in Boston at booth 2157. Additional details on ordering and availability in the United States will be shared in the lead-up to the event.

About Medical Precision Inc.

Medical Precision Inc. is a Dutch medical device company whose European operations are based in Zwolle, the Netherlands and US operations are based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is dedicated to improving the patient journey through thoughtfully engineered clinical devices. Its flagship product, the Comfort Marker, brings a new level of comfort to the start of a patient's radiotherapy treatment. Medical Precision is an ISO 13485-certified company, and all of its products are developed to meet CE, CE-based, and FDA-compliant regulations. For more information, visit: www.medicalprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921632379/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jeroen van den Oever

Chief Commercial Officer, Medical Precision Inc.

M: (480) 535-9623

E: vandenoever@medicalprecision.com

7327 E. Tierra Buena Ln. Scottsdale, AZ 85260