New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Dr Marc Rosenbaum is celebrating the 26th anniversary of Family Resiliency Programs, an organization that supports families, parents, and professionals working with children and adolescents. Over more than two decades, the organization has developed programs that provide practical tools to strengthen family relationships, social-emotional development, and resiliency.

Dr Marc Rosenbaum, founder of Family Resiliency Programs.

To mark the anniversary, Dr Marc Rosenbaum shared this statement, "Looking back on 26 years of Family Resiliency Programs, I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many parents, families and professionals. What began more than two decades ago has continued to grow and evolve, but the goal has remained the same: helping families build stronger relationships, giving people the tools they need to navigate life's challenges and enhancing the well-being of parents so children will thrive."

Family Resiliency Programs has continued to expand its work around parenting education, self-care, and social-emotional learning. The organization's programs are designed for parents as well as professionals who support children and families in schools, community organizations, and other settings.

A central component of Dr Marc Rosenbaum's work has been the Masterful Parenting and Train-the-Trainer programs, which provide parents and professionals with strategies for addressing the social, emotional, and behavioral challenges children may experience. The program incorporates approaches including mindfulness, self-care, and stress management and is intended to support neurotypical children and children with autism and other special needs.

Dr Marc Rosenbaum is celebrating the 26th anniversary of Family Resiliency Programs

As Family Resiliency Programs marks its 26th anniversary, Dr Marc Rosenbaum continues to focus on providing parents and the professionals who work with them with resources intended to promote healthier family relationships and greater resiliency. The anniversary marks more than two decades of work in the field while reflecting the organization's continued focus on supporting families through education and practical tools.

More information about Family Resiliency Programs can be found on their website. Dr Marc Rosenbaum can be found on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn.

Website: https://familyresiliencyprograms.org/

Source: Honest Media LLC

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