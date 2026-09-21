United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact Launches Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework to Help Companies Turn Commitments into Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact today launched the Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework, a practical global resource designed to help companies place sustainability at the core of procurement and translate sustainability commitments and requirements into day-to-day business practice.

Launched during the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Procurement, held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, the Framework responds to a critical implementation challenge for companies operating across increasingly complex global value chains. While governments around the world are advancing regulations and policies to promote more responsible and sustainable supply chains, companies also need practical guidance to translate these expectations into the decisions, processes and supplier relationships managed by procurement functions every day.

The Framework is designed to complement, rather than replace, existing regulations, standards and sustainability frameworks. Where regulations and standards can establish what companies are expected to achieve, the Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework focuses on the how: providing a practical pathway for companies to operationalize sustainability throughout the procurement lifecycle.

Developed by the UN Global Compact Coalition for Sustainable Procurement, with contributions from leading companies and expert organizations, the Framework provides a structured approach to integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into procurement. It helps companies assess their current maturity, establish the right governance and accountability, translate corporate sustainability priorities into sourcing and purchasing decisions, engage and strengthen suppliers, measure performance and continuously improve.

In doing so, the Framework aims to move sustainable procurement beyond a compliance exercise. It positions procurement as a strategic business function that can help companies manage supply chain risks, strengthen resilience, accelerate decarbonization, advance responsible business practices, foster supplier innovation and capabilities, and support long-term competitiveness.

"Our ambition is to make sustainable procurement the global norm and to give companies a practical pathway for turning that ambition into action," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "In the years ahead, we will work with governments, companies, business associations and other partners around the world to mobilize the private sector to adopt and implement this Framework. By placing sustainability at the core of procurement, we can help transform the purchasing decisions and supplier relationships of thousands of companies into a powerful force for more resilient, responsible and sustainable global value chains."

Procurement represents one of the most significant areas of corporate influence, connecting companies with thousands of suppliers and shaping business decisions across global value chains. As companies respond to evolving expectations related to climate action, human rights, responsible sourcing, regulation and supply chain resilience, procurement teams are increasingly responsible for turning corporate sustainability ambitions into operational decisions.

Yet implementation remains a significant challenge. Procurement teams must determine how sustainability should influence supplier selection, contracting, supplier engagement, performance management and purchasing decisions often while navigating different regulatory environments, markets and levels of supplier capability.

The Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework is designed to help bridge this gap. Adaptable across industries, company sizes and geographies, it provides a common implementation approach while allowing organizations to apply the guidance according to their business context, sustainability maturity and supply chain realities. This flexibility is particularly important for global value chains, where large multinational companies and smaller suppliers may operate under very different market and regulatory conditions but increasingly need to work toward shared sustainability expectations.

"Companies increasingly understand the sustainability outcomes they are expected to deliver, including through evolving regulatory requirements. The challenge for procurement teams is translating those expectations into day-to-day decisions and supplier relationships. This Framework helps address that implementation gap by giving companies a practical approach they can apply within the procurement function," said Pascal Vieilvoye, CEO of Concept 4

The launch marks the beginning of a broader effort to drive adoption and implementation of the Framework globally. Through the UN Global Compact's global network and partnerships with companies, governments, business associations, public agencies and other organizations, the initiative will seek to build awareness, strengthen implementation capacity and encourage companies to embed the Framework into procurement practices and supplier engagement.

The ambition is not simply to introduce another sustainability resource, but to create a shared and practical approach to sustainable procurement that can be used across markets, industries and value chains. By connecting policy ambition with business implementation, the Framework can also support dialogue between governments and the private sector on how to accelerate more sustainable and resilient supply chains.

The 2026 High-Level Forum on Sustainable Procurement convened ministers, chief procurement officers, Heads of International Organizations and sustainability experts to discuss how procurement can accelerate sustainable development while strengthening competitiveness and supply chain resilience.

The Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework is publicly available and intended for organizations of all sizes seeking to integrate sustainability into procurement practices and supplier engagement.

About the Coalition for Sustainable Procurement

Established by the United Nations Global Compact in 2025, the Coalition for Sustainable Procurement brings together leading companies committed to advancing procurement as a strategic driver of sustainability, resilience and long-term business value.

Coalition members work collectively to address shared implementation challenges, exchange practical experience and develop solutions that can support companies and suppliers across global value chains. The Sustainable Procurement Implementation Framework was developed through this collaborative effort, drawing on the experience of participating companies and expert partners.

The Coalition is working toward a vision of making sustainable procurement the global norm, with the ambition of enabling 100,000 companies to integrate sustainability into procurement by 2030.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit the UN Global Compact website.

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