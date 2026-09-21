The report examines how multi-orbit terminals, integrated communications and scalable manufacturing are moving Taiwan up the global space value chain

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - The Icons has published a new report examining Taiwan's evolving role in the global satellite industry, with a particular focus on the country's transition from supplying individual satellite components toward integrated ground terminals, complete communications links and commercially deployable applications.

Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, Industrial Development Administration Director General Chyou-Huey Chiou, Taiwan's Representative to France Pei-chih Hao and representatives of Eutelsat witnessed the signing of the MOU by ITRI President Pei-Zen Chang and Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Fallacher. The agreement marks an important milestone in satellite industry cooperation between Taiwan and Europe. (Image: Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs)

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The report highlights how competition in the global space economy is shifting from satellite deployment toward the ground infrastructure and systems required to maintain reliable connections between satellites and users. It also examines how Taiwanese manufacturers and research institutions are expanding into higher-value areas of the global satellite supply chain.

According to industry data cited in the report, Taiwan's satellite ground equipment industry generated more than NT$277.1 billion in output in 2025, representing annual growth of 13 percent. More than 55 Taiwanese companies have entered international satellite supply chains, reflecting the industry's growing international presence.

Taiwan's established strengths in semiconductors, information and communications technology, advanced manufacturing and intellectual-property protection are providing a foundation for this transition. International customers increasingly require complete solutions that combine phased-array antennas, RF front ends, control algorithms, terminal mechanics, software and scalable manufacturing within deployable system architectures.

At the component level, Phasetrum Inc. has introduced what the company describes as the world's first Phase Tuner capable of synthesizing phase calibration across four antenna-array units. The technology is designed to replace conventional standalone phase-control chips and strengthen independent capabilities in foundational satellite communications technologies.

Foremostar Technology has developed a portable, multi-orbit satellite communications terminal addressing long-standing constraints involving size, weight and power consumption. Through system-level design and optimization, overall power consumption can be reduced by approximately 30 percent. The terminal integrates phased-array antennas, RF front ends, control algorithms and terminal mechanics. The terminal has received a Taiwan invention patent. Its display interface works with electronic beam control to support fine satellite-pointing adjustments and reduce reliance on additional alignment equipment. Foremostar is also working with satellite system providers in the United States, Japan and Europe on terminals tailored to different operational requirements.

At the system-integration level, TMYTEK has developed a modular phased-array antenna architecture combining antennas, RF front ends and algorithms. Through a strategic collaboration with Comtech, TMYTEK has introduced a multi-orbit satellite communications ground terminal integrating Comtech's software-defined modem with TMYTEK's phased-array antenna technology. The system enables a single terminal to switch dynamically among geostationary, medium-Earth-orbit and low-Earth-orbit satellite networks. TMYTEK's customers and market presence extend across 35 countries.

Taiwanese companies are also extending their capabilities from ground equipment into satellite platforms and complete communications links. Rapidtek has developed Ku- and Ka-band active electronically scanned array technology. Under its Black Kite program, the company launched the Black Kite 1 8U CubeSat in late 2025 and Black Kite 2 in late March 2026 as part of its low-Earth-orbit Internet of Things constellation development. Rapidtek has completed communications testing with ground stations across multiple countries, demonstrating its ability to integrate satellite platforms, communications payloads, ground stations and user terminals into a complete link. Its key components have also been deployed in Eutelsat user-terminal equipment worldwide.

PYRAS Technology has successfully launched an in-house-developed CubeSat and has full-link integration and manufacturing capabilities spanning satellite manufacturing, communications payloads and ground terminals. PYRAS is also applying satellite technology to smart-ocean services by integrating ocean-colour remote sensing, vessel communications equipment and terrestrial data platforms. These systems collect environmental information, including ocean colour and chlorophyll concentration, to support potential fishing-ground identification, fisheries resource management and marine environmental monitoring.

The report observes that the commercial value of satellite technology increasingly depends on its ability to address practical needs across transportation, maritime operations, defence, energy and urban governance. Low-Earth-orbit satellite communications can also support connectivity in remote mountainous areas, vessels at sea, cross-border logistics, autonomous vehicles and smart infrastructure. As satellite networks expand, companies capable of combining hardware, software, communications engineering and advanced manufacturing within complete systems are positioned to capture a greater share of value.

Amid growing geopolitical and national-security concerns, companies are increasingly evaluating partners not only on price and quality, but also on institutional trust and long-term stability. This is particularly important in the satellite sector, where cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, intellectual property and long-term service continuity influence procurement and partnership decisions. Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual-property framework provide a foundation for companies seeking secure and reliable supply-chain partners.

This trust-based approach is also reflected in high-level Taiwan-US information and communications technology exchanges. Both sides have supported exploring cooperation in low-Earth-orbit satellites and safeguarding undersea cables to strengthen communications infrastructure, while promoting supply-chain cooperation in open networks and next-generation communications technologies, including 6G, to improve Taiwan's digital resilience.

International cooperation is reinforcing this development. On March 31, 2026, Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute and global satellite operator Eutelsat signed a memorandum of understanding during a Ministry of Economic Affairs delegation visit to France, creating opportunities for Taiwanese companies to participate in Europe's low-Earth-orbit satellite supply chain. Rapidtek has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian satellite company HEX20 covering satellite missions, platforms, payloads, assembly, integration and testing, and application technologies in support of HEX20's planned microsatellite remote-sensing constellation, scheduled to begin deployment in 2027.

The Icons concludes that Taiwan's future position in the global space economy will depend not simply on its ability to manufacture satellite equipment, but also on its capacity to integrate systems, deepen international cooperation, and provide a secure and reliable environment for long-term collaboration and intellectual-property protection. As the satellite industry moves toward wider commercial adoption, these capabilities could strengthen Taiwan's role as a trusted global partner across the satellite supply chain.

The full report is available at The Icons

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