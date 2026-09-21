W4 Games, the company building enterprise technology and support for the open-source Godot Engine, announced it has raised $18 million in Series B funding to expand its international team by 50%, accelerate development of its enterprise offering, and support growing demand from enterprise developers using Godot. The new funding round has been led by Tencent, with support from other investors including OSS Capital, Lux Capital, Naval Ravikant and Tobias Lutke's family office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918614118/en/

W4 Games Founders.

W4 Games has also signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Tencent to help the company scale its business, and the Godot ecosystem in Asia. The Series B funding brings W4 Games' total funding raised to date to $33 million.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the growing open-source video game development ecosystem. Known for its flexibility and permissive licensing, Godot Engine has emerged as a leading open-source alternative to proprietary video game engines, supported by a rapidly expanding global developer community.

W4 Games was founded by core Godot developers and contributors to help bring Godot Engine to the enterprise market, providing tools, support, and services that enable studios of all sizes to build and ship video games with the engine.

Godot has seen significant growth over the past five years. According to SteamDB, the number of Godot video games published on Steam grew by more than 50% year-on-year in both 2024 and 2025. Analysis of Gamalytic data by W4 Games also indicates that the number of Godot video games generating more than $1 million in annual sales has risen from two to more than 50 in the last three years. Popular Game Jam events such as Global Game Jam and GMTK Game Jam also point to a generational shift towards Godot, whose share of submitted video games has grown from 10% to 50% since 2022.

Under the agreement, W4 Games and Tencent will also work together to expand the reach of Godot Engine among enterprises, video game studios and developers in Asia. The partnership will support the development and adoption of W4 technologies through the region. This will include go-to-market initiatives, localization, ecosystem support, advocacy and market development.

"This collaboration with Tencent marks an important next step for W4 Games as we expand globally and bring Godot to more studios and developers," said Nicola Farronato, Co-CEO of W4 Games. "With Tencent as both a strategic partner and an investor, we have an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of enterprise-ready Godot technologies, particularly in Asia, while continuing to strengthen the open-source ecosystem that sits at the heart of everything we do."

"Over the past few years, Godot has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing game engine technologies, with W4 Games at the forefront of its adoption by major studios and enterprises. We're excited to work with Tencent to build on the momentum and further establish Godot Engine as a leading platform for companies creating the next generation of video games," says Juan Linietsky, Godot Engine creator and W4 Games founder.

W4 Games expects its contribution to the Godot Engine project to continue growing alongside its enterprise business. Wherever possible, improvements developed through its work with enterprise customers are contributed upstream to Godot, enabling advances developed for individual studios to benefit the wider developer community.

About W4 Games

W4 Games is the leading enterprise partner for Godot Engine, providing commercial tools, cloud services, and professional support to help game studios build and ship games with the open-source Godot Engine. The engine itself is MIT-licensed and developed by a worldwide community, stewarded by the independent non-profit Godot Foundation. Founded by core contributors to the Godot project, W4 Games is dedicated to growing the Godot enterprise ecosystem while constantly improving the free and open source engine for the global developer community. W4 Games is also a research and development powerhouse in game engine technologies. Thanks to this unique essence the company is entertaining business collaborations with top game developers and tech giants.

Learn more at w4games.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918614118/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

W4 Games Nicola Farronato, nicola@w4games.com