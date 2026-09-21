HRH the Crown Prince Launches CEER's Flagship Vehicles Further Strengthening Saudi Arabia's Position in the Global Automotive Industry

CEER's EXOBOT electric sedan and SUV embody Saudi innovation and national ambition, combining visionary design, advanced technologies, outstanding performance, and an exceptional driving experience.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Saudi Arabia, as CEER's flagship vehicles within a broader vehicle lineup to be launched over the next five years.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PIF, revealed EXOBOT, the flagship electric vehicles from CEER, Saudi Arabia's national automotive company. This national milestone reflects Saudi Arabia's strategic direction toward developing an advanced industrial sector aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and further strengthening Saudi Arabia's position in the global automotive industry.

Marking this occasion, His Royal Highness said: "The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem. It further enables the automotive sector as a key driver of economic growth, through attracting investments, empowering national talent, and expanding the private sector's role to further position Saudi Arabia to become a leading regional and global hub for this industry."

EXOBOT sedan and SUV vehicles represent part of a planned portfolio of seven models that will be launched over the next five years, including midsize and compact vehicles with various propulsion options to serve different customer needs. These vehicles will be manufactured at CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC), the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced in the world. Additionally, EXOBOT sedan and SUV feature a distinctive design inspired by Saudi Arabia's landscape, rooted in its culture, and reflective of its vision. Designed and engineered locally, the vehicles have been developed according to the highest global standards, further strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a rising force in the global automotive industry.

By 2034 CEER is projected to contribute USD 8 billion (over SAR 30 billion) to Saudi Arabia's GDP, USD 21 billion (over SAR 80 billion) to trade balance improvement, and create quality direct and indirect jobs.

The announcement aligns with PIF's efforts to develop an integrated and competitive local automotive ecosystem, as part of PIF's mandate as a key driver of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification. PIF launched CEER in 2022 as the first Saudi vehicle brand, with the aim to support the development of the national industrial ecosystem, attract investments, create opportunities for the private sector, and increase Saudi GDP.

Follow the livestream of the CEER World Premiere on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXzjpmxFcPw

For all news and assets from the CEER World Premiere, head to: https://ceermotors.com/news/

CONTACT: Karolina.mizgalska@bursonglobal.com

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