The solar industry remains mired in supply-demand imbalance, excess capacity, and a low-price competitive spiral. Market-driven capacity rationalization has so far proved ineffective. China released its national standard, Minimum Allowable Values of Energy Efficiency and Energy Efficiency Grades for Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Modules and Inverters, on June 27, with implementation scheduled for Jan. 1, 2027. It aims to reshape the industry's competitive landscape and redirect R&D investment toward technological innovation. The standard will serve as a key reference for market access and ...

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