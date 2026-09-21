Atlas Signal Initiates Coverage of Vuzix: Passive Glass Waveguide Targets Projected $39 Billion Co-Packaged Optics Market as AI Moves Light Closer to the Chip

Report examines Vuzix' Causeway waveguide bridge for AI data-center optical interconnects

Vuzix' expanding defense and OEM programs and its installed U.S.-based waveguide manufacturing platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Atlas Signal Inc. ("the "Company"), a publisher of investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies today announced that Atlas Signal, Inc. has initiated equity report coverage of Vuzix Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of optical waveguides, AI-powered smart glasses and augmented-reality display systems. The complete Atlas Signal report, titled "VUZI: Initiating Coverage - Vuzix Waveguides: Extending into AI Data-Center Optics and Growing with Defense and OEM," is available at:

https://atlassignal.ai/831715718/

Atlas Signal's report provides a review of Vuzix' established waveguide design and manufacturing operations, its enterprise, defense and OEM programs and its entry into the AI data-center optical interconnect market with Vuzix' Causeway. The report is a paid sponsored report. Atlas Signal received $25,000 from Vuzix Corporation for its preparation.

The report focuses on several recent developments, including:

Vuzix' August 2026 commencement of shipments of Vuzix' Causeway waveguide bridge samples and microLED optical-interconnect evaluation kits to select prospective customers and ecosystem partners;

the design of Vuzix' Causeway as a thin, passive glass waveguide bridge that transports entire spatial arrays of optical data channels between emitters and detectors, with the current evaluation platform supporting up to 19,200 parallel channels and VCSEL-compatible versions in development;

Quanta Computer's completed $20 million milestone-based strategic investment tied in part to production capacity and yield, and Collins Aerospace's move of a separate waveguide program into initial production;

Vuzix' $17.3 million cash position and absence of debt as of June 30, 2026;

the August 14, 2026 Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies providing up to $100 million of at-the-market financing capacity;

Vuzix' expanding role as an OEM supplier of waveguides and configurable monocular and binocular head-worn display solutions for defense, security and industrial applications; and

the delivery of next-generation Ultralite Pro smart glasses to Amazon for live commercial testing and of initial waveguide-based systems to a global tier-1 automotive manufacturer.

Atlas Signal describes Vuzix as a Rochester, New York-based designer and manufacturer of optical waveguides, AI-powered smart glasses and augmented-reality display systems for enterprise, defense, OEM and, most recently, AI data-center applications.

The report notes that Vuzix' engineering services revenue grew 14% during the first half of 2026, partially offsetting a decline in product sales, consistent with a mix shifting toward OEM development work ahead of any volume production. It also discusses Vuzix' decision to monetize Vuzix' Causeway primarily as a qualified component supplier rather than as a systems vendor, mirroring its broader conversion toward OEM/ODM component supply.

The report identifies several potential milestones for investors to monitor, including:

additional development platforms, including VCSEL-compatible versions of Vuzix' Causeway;

disclosed emitter, detector, packaging or module ecosystem relationships;

validated link-performance data, including insertion loss, crosstalk, alignment tolerance, thermal behavior and aggregate bandwidth;

customer funded engineering or design-in activity with a switch, compute or module vendor; and

conversion of OEM and defense development programs into production orders.

"Vuzix presents investors with an unusual combination of more than two decades of waveguide design experience, installed U.S.-based nanoimprint manufacturing and a newly shipped evaluation platform aimed at one of the fastest-growing segments of AI infrastructure," said Zachary Jennings, CEO of Atlas Signal.

Atlas Signal prepared the report using publicly available information, including Vuzix' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, official exchange information and Vuzix' announcements. The report's financial and market information is based on publicly available information through September 18, 2026, with its current share-price analysis based on VUZI's September 18, 2026, closing price.

Sponsored-Report Disclosure

This report was produced as part of a sponsored report engagement. Atlas Signal has received or is entitled to receive $25,000 in cash from Vuzix Corporation for equity reports about Vuzix Corporation for the twelve-month period starting September 11, 2026, including this report. This compensation represents a conflict of interest that readers should consider when evaluating the report.

Atlas Signal received no securities or securities-linked compensation in connection with the engagement and, as of the publication date, Atlas Signal and its officers, employees, and report personnel - including the reviewer of record - held no long or short position in VUZI securities. Vuzix reviewed prepublication drafts and provided factual corrections and comments. Atlas Signal retained final editorial control and sole responsibility for the report's analysis, risk rating, opinions and conclusions. The sponsor did not determine Atlas Signal's opinions, valuation analysis, rating, or conclusions. Atlas Signal is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. The report is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence before making an investment decision.

For more information about Vuzix contact ir@vuzix.com.

About Atlas Signal, Inc.

Atlas Signal, Inc. publishes investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies. Its reports combine review of SEC filings, financial information, market data, client announcements, industry conditions, valuation considerations and material investment risks. For additional information visit https://atlassignal.ai/831715718/

Atlas Signal Inc.

Zachary Jennings, CEO

info@atlassignal.ai

https://atlassignal.ai

SOURCE: Atlas Signal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/atlas-signal-initiates-coverage-of-vuzix-passive-glass-waveguide-tar-1224016