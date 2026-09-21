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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 20:50 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Real Tested Inc.: RoomStyleMatch Introduces Free Style Tools and a $29 One-Room Planning Brief

A keep-first approach combines a style blend, palette and local dimensioned planner with an optional digital room plan.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / RoomStyleMatch by Real Tested Inc., introduces a set of decorating tools that starts with the furniture people already own. The free experience includes a style blend, palette and first steps, alongside a dimensioned local room planner. An optional one-time $29 digital brief organizes a room's next decisions.

The free interior design style quiz helps users identify a lead direction and details they might borrow from other styles. The result is a starting point for making choices about a room, with no requirement to replace useful pieces to fit a single style label. No email address or photograph is needed for the free result.

The browser-based room planner lets users enter measurements, add furniture, move pieces and mark areas they want to keep clear. Users can save a drawing and an editable copy while keeping their measurements on their device. The output is a planning sketch based on user inputs.

The optional $29 one-room brief adds a keep, change and buy order, an editable budget, a priced starting shortlist and dated retailer and paint references. A four-pass action plan and printable working notes help organize what to try first and which details to check before making a purchase.

The digital brief uses rules-based planning and does not include an individual designer review. Retailer prices and product fit require current checks, and furniture purchases are separate from the plan fee. Paid availability is shown after the free result.

About RoomStyleMatch

RoomStyleMatch provides decorating-direction tools and practical room-planning resources. Its approach prioritizes retained furniture, user-supplied measurements and a clear order for deciding what a room needs next.

Company: Real Tested Inc.
Media contact: Justin
Contact details: info@roomstylematch.com
+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/roomstylematch-introduces-free-style-tools-and-a-29-one-room-pla-1224991

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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