The Garage | Bridge ranks No. 1 overall in Black Book Research's evaluation of 12 platforms across 18 KPIs as surveyed clients prioritize cross-EHR coordination, increased investment and documented completion of care actions.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Independent provider networks are prioritizing orchestration technology that coordinates work across different electronic health record systems and makes responsibility for care actions visible and verifiable, according to Black Book Research's Q3 2026 Independent Provider Network Orchestration Competitive Report Card. Among surveyed provider-network clients, 92% identify cross-EHR coordination as a high or critical priority, 84% require the ability to assign ownership and verify completion of referrals and interventions, and 77% expect to increase network orchestration spending over the next 18 months.

The report evaluates 12 platforms across 18 key performance indicators, providing a vendor-agnostic evaluation framework for accountable care organizations, independent physician associations and other networks supporting value-based care. Its focus is operational: how effectively competing platforms help distributed provider networks turn information into completed, documented action.

Cross-EHR coordination must extend beyond exchanging records

For the 92% of surveyed clients prioritizing cross-EHR coordination, the requirement is not simply to move information between systems. Network teams need to translate that information into assigned responsibilities across participating practices, supported by clear processes for follow-up and escalation.

The 84% requiring verifiable completion make accountability a concrete purchasing criterion. The evaluation moves beyond whether a platform can identify a need to whether it can demonstrate who owns the response, whether the action was completed and what evidence supports closure. Together, these findings place cross-practice coordination and documented follow-through at the center of independent provider network orchestration purchasing.

"A dashboard can identify a gap. A functioning network has to close it," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "When 84% of respondents require proof of completed action, accountability belongs at the center of the purchasing decision. Buyers should ask vendors to demonstrate the entire sequence: identify the need, assign responsibility, coordinate the response and document the result. That is how technology earns its place in the network."

Spending plans put implementation and adoption in focus

The 77% of surveyed clients anticipating increased network orchestration spending connect operational priorities with purchasing intentions. That finding represents expected investment within the surveyed cohort over the next 18 months-not spending already completed or a projection of total market growth.

For buyers evaluating that investment, the report places implementation and adoption alongside platform capabilities. Network orchestration must translate into workflows that participating practices can use consistently, including clear responsibility for outreach, intervention, escalation and closure. The purchasing decision therefore needs to consider both what a platform can demonstrate and how those capabilities will function across the network's day-to-day operations.

Eighteen KPIs assess the capabilities behind network orchestration

The competitive assessment organizes its 18 KPIs across five domains: multi-EHR activation and network administration; cross-practice orchestration and accountability; attribution and multi-contract execution; referral closure and shared-care continuity; and adoption, implementation and realized value.

These domains address the practical requirements of activating independent practices, coordinating shared responsibilities and supporting multiple value-based contracts within the same network. Individual KPI ratings allow readers to examine specific capabilities alongside overall vendor performance, keeping the comparison focused on the operational requirements of independent provider network orchestration.

For buyers, the report supports a structured evaluation process: identify the network's most consequential operational gaps, compare vendors against the relevant KPIs and require demonstrations that follow work from identification through documented completion. This approach connects the survey's central purchasing priorities-cross-EHR coordination and accountability-with the capabilities buyers should examine during platform selection.

The Garage | Bridge ranks No. 1 overall

The Garage | Bridge ranks No. 1 overall in the report's final 2026 assessment of 12 independent provider network orchestration platforms across 18 KPIs. Its dedicated appendix consolidates individual KPI ratings, competitive positioning and implementation insights.

The report presents the competitive category assessment first, followed by detailed vendor ratings across all 18 KPIs and the concluding vendor-specific appendix. The demand findings reflect the priorities and purchasing intentions of the surveyed provider-network client cohort, while the competitive results provide a framework for examining platform performance against the requirements of network orchestration.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides healthcare market research and competitive intelligence focused on technology and services. Its research examines client experience, vendor performance and operational priorities to help healthcare organizations evaluate solutions and make informed purchasing decisions.

Media contact and report inquiries:

Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com

1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/independent-provider-network-orchestration-buyers-prioritize-cross-eh-1221424