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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 21:26 Uhr
103 Leser
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Foundation Software to Bring Back Its All-User Conference, CONVERGE27

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, announced the return of its all-user conference, CONVERGE27, taking place on April 5th-9th, 2027, at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The event brings together hundreds of users across Foundation's product suite - including FOUNDATION, FOUNDATION Pay, WorkMax, HQSuite, McCormick and The EDGE - and gives them access to exclusive resources that'll improve their businesses:

  • Expert-led educational sessions tailored to a user's product and role
  • Advanced training to sharpen user skills with hands-on workflows
  • Industry insights and product updates from the Foundation Roadmap
  • Direct, 1-1 support with Foundation's software specialists

Beyond the training, the conference will also offer spaces for attendees to network with fellow users, swap best practice tips and recharge with social activities occurring around Orlando, including a closing celebration at Universal CityWalk.

For Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode, CONVERGE27 is a great opportunity for users to expand their overall product experience, saying "every customer who attends CONVERGE will walk away with something valuable - new tools for their trade, new shortcuts for their software, new industry connections, new strategies for more efficient workflows - and all this knowledge can be put to work right away. It's a few days that can make a meaningful difference for any construction company."

Registration for CONVERGE27 is now open. Attendees are encouraged to sign up before October 2nd, 2026, to get the best pricing available. For more information, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-to-bring-back-its-all-user-conference-converg-1225085

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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