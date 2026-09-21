A $193,200 investment from the Government of Canada, through ACOA, will help The Gaia Project expand Green Experts across Atlantic Canada, connecting young people with local professionals, employers and career pathways.

Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - The Gaia Project is expanding its Green Experts initiative across Atlantic Canada with support from the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). The initiative is helping thousands of young people discover career opportunities and envision a future for themselves here in the region.

Through Green Experts Atlantic, The Gaia Project will engage 4,700 youth between the ages of 15 and 25, working with 50 community sites to connect young people directly with professionals, employers and career opportunities across the region.

The initiative will launch in Prince Edward Island in partnership with STEAM PEI and in Newfoundland and Labrador in partnership with Conservation Corps Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the first expansion of Green Experts beyond New Brunswick. Nova Scotia is targeted for the program's second year.

As Atlantic Canada's economy evolves, Green Experts Atlantic aims to help build and retain the region's future workforce by showing young people that meaningful and diverse career opportunities exist close to home.

"Atlantic Canada has incredibly talented young people, but they can't pursue opportunities they don't know exist. Green Experts is about helping youth see how their interests and skills can translate into meaningful careers right here in our region, including careers they may never have considered part of the green economy. If we want to retain the next generation of workers, innovators and leaders, that awareness has to start early."

- Geoff MacDonald, Executive Director, The Gaia Project

BUILDING ON FIVE YEARS OF IMPACT

Since 2020, the Green Experts program has engaged more than 5,000 youth across New Brunswick through classroom panels, career events and employer placements.

Through this work, The Gaia Project has built strong partnerships with organizations and employers across a variety of sectors and seen firsthand how early exposure to careers can increase youth awareness, confidence and interest in working in Atlantic Canada's evolving green economy.

The future of Atlantic Canada depends on the talent, skills, and creativity of our young people. As our economy evolves, it is essential that young people have the opportunity to explore different careers, gain valuable experience, and connect with employers in their own communities.

"Through this initiative, young people will have opportunities to connect with employers, professionals, and career pathways while gaining a better understanding of the opportunities available in their own region. By helping young people explore careers and build connections close to home, Green Experts Atlantic is helping to strengthen the workforce our region will need for the future."

- David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Fredericton-Oromocto

150 GREEN EXPERTS: JOIN THE MOVEMENT

At the heart of the initiative will be 150 Green Expert volunteers from diverse industries and career backgrounds who will share their experiences with young people.

And being a Green Expert doesn't necessarily mean having "green" in your job title.

Green jobs can be found in almost every sector. They include careers that help protect the environment, address climate change, or contribute to a more sustainable economy. That could mean working in engineering, skilled trades, construction, technology, business, agriculture, energy, communications, and many other fields.

Becoming a Green Expert is simple. Professionals can volunteer their time to share their career journey, talk about their work and help young people understand the many ways they can contribute to Atlantic Canada's future.

The Gaia Project is inviting professionals from across Atlantic Canada to join the Green Experts movement and help inspire the region's next generation of workers, innovators and leaders.

Interested in becoming a Green Expert? Visit thegaiaproject.ca/en/green-experts/ to learn more and get involved.

Green Experts sharing their career journeys with youth.

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ABOUT GREEN EXPERTS

Green Experts is a career exploration initiative from The Gaia Project that connects youth with professionals and employers working across Atlantic Canada's evolving green economy. Through classroom panels, career profiles and employer experiences, young people gain exposure to diverse career pathways and the people behind them.

ABOUT THE GAIA PROJECT

For more than 17 years, The Gaia Project has empowered young people to take action on climate change and environmental issues through hands-on education. Based in New Brunswick, Gaia works alongside educators, schools, communities and industry partners to deliver practical learning experiences that help youth build knowledge, develop skills, and see how they can contribute to a more sustainable future.

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