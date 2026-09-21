Wissen Research LLC: Immunoassay Market to Reach US$ 47.5 Bn by 2031, Growing at 6% CAGR: New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoassay market is projected to grow from USD 35.5 billion in 2026 to USD 47.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic and autoimmune disorders, alongside growing demand for fast, sensitive, and reliable detection of biomarkers, antibodies, and hormones. Wider adoption of automated, high-throughput analyzers and continued advances in chemiluminescence, electrochemiluminescence, and multiplex immunoassay technologies are improving diagnostic accuracy while extending testing into decentralized and point-of-care settings.

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Where Immunoassay Testing Is Heading: Multiplexing and Digital Detection

The next phase of growth in immunoassay testing is being shaped by a shift from single-analyte testing toward multiplex and digital immunoassay platforms capable of detecting several biomarkers simultaneously from a single, minimal-volume sample. Recent advances include barcoded multiplex digital ELISA systems capable of detecting up to eight targets from less than 9 microliters of blood with sensitivity reaching the low-attomolar range - a level of precision that opens the door to broader use in oncology biomarker panels, immune profiling, and precision diagnostics.

At the same time, automation continues to reshape laboratory throughput. High-throughput analyzers such as Roche's cobas e 801 can process more than 300 immunochemistry tests per hour with automated reagent handling and quality control, while integrated platforms like Siemens Healthineers' Atellica Solution combine clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing on a single system. Alongside this, microfluidic and point-of-care immunoassay platforms are extending testing beyond centralized laboratories into hospitals, physician offices, and decentralized clinical settings, supported by continued advances in miniaturization and digital detection.

What's Fueling Growth in the Immunoassay Market

Rising Disease Burden: Growing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for accurate, sensitive immunoassay-based testing.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for accurate, sensitive immunoassay-based testing. Laboratory Automation: Growing adoption of automated, high-throughput immunoassay analyzers is improving efficiency, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating diagnostic turnaround times.

Growing adoption of automated, high-throughput immunoassay analyzers is improving efficiency, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating diagnostic turnaround times. Expanding Biomarker Applications: Rising demand for early disease detection is broadening immunoassay use across oncology, cardiac testing, endocrine disorders, and infectious disease diagnostics.

Rising demand for early disease detection is broadening immunoassay use across oncology, cardiac testing, endocrine disorders, and infectious disease diagnostics. Detection Technology Advances: Progress in chemiluminescence, electrochemiluminescence, and fluorescence-based platforms is improving assay sensitivity and specificity.

Progress in chemiluminescence, electrochemiluminescence, and fluorescence-based platforms is improving assay sensitivity and specificity. Point-of-Care Expansion: Growing demand for decentralized testing is driving adoption of rapid immunoassay platforms that support timely diagnosis outside centralized laboratories.

Growing demand for decentralized testing is driving adoption of rapid immunoassay platforms that support timely diagnosis outside centralized laboratories. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Research Demand: Increasing use of immunoassays in drug development, therapeutic drug monitoring, and clinical trials is supporting sustained market demand.

Challenges Facing the Immunoassay Market

Cost remains a persistent barrier to broader adoption. Advanced automated analyzers and ultrasensitive digital immunoassay platforms require substantial upfront investment, while ongoing reagent, consumable, calibration, and maintenance costs add to the total cost of testing - a burden that can be especially difficult for smaller laboratories and resource-constrained healthcare facilities to absorb.

Analytical consistency presents further challenges. Cross-reactivity, non-specific binding, matrix effects, and interference from heterophile antibodies can all affect result accuracy, and highly sensitive assays require careful control of background signal to avoid false positives. Variation in assay formats, reagents, and calibration standards across different manufacturers and platforms also makes it difficult to achieve consistent results across laboratories - a standardization gap that continues to limit interoperability across the industry.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Immunoassay Market

In March 2026, QuidelOrtho partnered with Lifotronic to expand its global immunoassay offering beyond its existing VITROS diagnostic system portfolio.

In February 2026, LubioScience and Mabtech entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen availability of ELISA, EYRAplex, ELISpot, and FluoroSpot immunoassay technologies for research and diagnostics customers in Switzerland.

In March 2025, Gentian Diagnostics launched the GCAL Calprotectin Immunoassay together with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, expanding availability of the assay across Beckman Coulter's clinical chemistry platforms.

These moves reflect a market where established diagnostics companies continue to broaden assay menus and international distribution through partnerships, while smaller specialized players expand access to niche and research-focused immunoassay technologies.

Key Insights from Immunoassay Market Analysis

ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is expected to hold the largest share by technology in 2025, supported by its wide use across clinical laboratories, research institutions, and blood banks, along with broad availability of commercial kits and established laboratory infrastructure.

is expected to hold the largest share by technology in 2025, supported by its wide use across clinical laboratories, research institutions, and blood banks, along with broad availability of commercial kits and established laboratory infrastructure. Hospitals are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2025, driven by high diagnostic testing volumes and integrated laboratory platforms combining clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing.

are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2025, driven by high diagnostic testing volumes and integrated laboratory platforms combining clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong installed base of automated immunoassay analyzers.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong installed base of automated immunoassay analyzers. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2030, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnostic testing volumes, and growing adoption of laboratory automation across China and India.

Key Players in the Immunoassay Market

Leading companies in the immunoassay market are focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of assay menus and analyzer platforms to strengthen their market position.

Company Key Focus Area F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) High-throughput immunochemistry analyzer platforms Abbott Laboratories (US) Point-of-care and laboratory immunoassay testing Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Immunoassay and life sciences instrumentation Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay platforms Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Immunoassay reagents and laboratory instruments bioMérieux (France) Infectious disease immunoassay diagnostics Danaher Corporation (US) Diagnostics instruments and immunoassay platforms Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US) Clinical and research immunoassay solutions Fujirebio (Japan) Tumor marker and biomarker immunoassays PerkinElmer Inc. (US) Immunoassay and diagnostic screening platforms DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy) Chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies QuidelOrtho Corporation (US) VITROS diagnostic immunoassay systems

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the immunoassay market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong installed base of automated immunoassay analyzers, and the presence of leading diagnostics manufacturers. High diagnostic testing volumes and continued investment in laboratory automation reinforce the region's leading position.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnostic testing volumes, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology activity across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Investment in healthcare technology, expansion of domestic diagnostic manufacturing, and rising demand for decentralized testing are reinforcing regional growth, with China and India serving as the primary drivers of expansion.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth supported by expanding diagnostic laboratory networks and rising adoption of point-of-care immunoassay testing.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global immunoassay market is segmented across product, technology, sample, application, end user, and region:

By Product: Reagents & Kits (ELISA, CLIA, FIA, Rapid Test, ELISpot, Western Blot, Others) Analysers

By Technology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) Electrochemiluminescent Immunoassay (ECLIA) Rapid Tests Western Blotting ELISpot

By Sample: Blood Saliva Urine Other Specimens

By Application: Infectious Disease Testing Cardiac Markers Endocrine Testing Tumor Markers Allergy Testing Drug of Abuse Testing / Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Autoimmune Disease Testing Coagulation Testing Other Biomarkers

By End User: Hospitals Commercial/Centralized Diagnostic Laboratories Physician Offices/Clinics Academic and Research Institutions Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other (Veterinary, Environmental)

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the immunoassay market?

A: The global immunoassay market is estimated at USD 35.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 47.5 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the immunoassay market?

A: The immunoassay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: Which end-user segment leads the immunoassay market? A: Hospitals are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2025, driven by high diagnostic testing volumes and integrated laboratory platforms.

Q: Which region leads the immunoassay market?

A: North America held the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2030.

Q: Who are the top players in the immunoassay market?

A: The top players in the immunoassay market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

As multiplex and digital immunoassay platforms, point-of-care testing, and laboratory automation continue to mature, immunoassay technology remains a foundational pillar of clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research. For manufacturers and laboratories, the path forward lies in continued investment in assay sensitivity, automation, and standardization across testing platforms.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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