Lendistry: Atlanta Entrepreneur Builds Award-Winning Hospitality Airport Concessions Business

Travelers get a taste of award-winning hospitality from restauranteur Reggie Washington with support from Lendistry's Airport Concessions Program.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Lendistry announces today that it provided capital for SONAT Hospitality Group, a locally owned business built by Washington and veteran chef, Duane Nutter, inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, through its unique Airport Concessions Program.

For Reggie Washington, entrepreneurship wasn't born overnight; it was built with over 30 years in hospitality and culinary excellence, and a commitment to creating exceptional guest experiences. Washington first opened Rolling Bones BBQ, then went on to join the creative team behind the award-winning One Flew South restaurant. Washington also co-founded Southern National, which went on to be nominated for Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Chef, and named New York Times' Top Restaurants in America.

Today, Washington has transformed his expertise in restaurant operations into a growing airport concessions business, operating five locations inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "I had spent years operating restaurants at the highest level, building teams, understanding hospitality, and learning what travelers expect," said Washington.

Launching airport concessions requires substantial upfront funding-a complex financing structure that often presents challenges for operators. Washington first learned about Lendistry through the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), where he met CEO Everett K. Sands and saw Lendistry's deep expertise in funding airport concessions. After funding his investment through personal and partnership financing, Washington was able to refinance approximately $2MM through Lendistry with improved loan terms.

"It gave us a healthier financial structure and more consistent cash flow as operators," said Washington. "That puts us in a stronger position to continue growing."

"People see the finished product, but they don't always realize what it takes to get here," Washington said. "Airport concessions aren't easy. You have to build your experience, earn your reputation, secure financing, and be prepared when opportunities come along. If you put in the work, those opportunities can become reality. I want to keep growing with partners who believe in long-term relationships." Washington plans to continue to expand both regionally and nationally while maintaining the hospitality-first culture that defined his career.

About Lendistry's Airport Concessions Program (ACP)

Lendistry is a leader in small business lending to airport concessionaires nationwide. Since 2019, the Airport Concessions Program ( lendistryairport.com ) has fulfilled the unique capital needs of joint-venture partnerships and Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE)-certified businesses, which struggle to access financing due to their complex business operations and cash flow models. As a tech-forward and mission-driven lender, Lendistry has deployed over $10.5 billion to small businesses since its founding in 2015, partnering with state and federal governments and some of the most well-known brands in the U.S. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. Press contact: Kate Kearns, Sr. Communications Manager: communications@lendistry.com SOURCE: Lendistry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/atlanta-entrepreneur-builds-award-winning-hospitality-airport-conces-1225092