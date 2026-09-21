Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Wins Gold and Silver in Seattle Times Best in the PNW 2026

Locally Rooted Home Services Company Earns Gold for Gutters and Silver for Roofing as Regional and National Recognition Continues to Grow

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, one of the Pacific Northwest's leading locally owned home services companies, has earned two honors in The Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW awards, winning Gold for Best Gutter Company and Silver for Best Roofing Company.

The dual recognition marks another milestone for Guardian as the company continues to expand throughout Washington and Oregon while maintaining its focus on craftsmanship, customer service and long-term relationships with homeowners.

Guardian's Gold Award for Gutters continues an impressive run in the category. The company also earned Gold for gutters in both 2024 and 2025, demonstrating sustained support from Pacific Northwest homeowners. The 2026 Silver Award for roofing further extends that recognition across two of Guardian's core services.

The recognition carries added significance in the Pacific Northwest, where roofing and gutter contractors operate in an especially demanding environment. The region's prolonged rainy seasons, wind, moisture, moss growth and increasingly variable weather put significant demands on roofing and drainage systems-and give homeowners a wide range of contractors to choose from. In a crowded home-services marketplace, reputation, workmanship and the ability to earn repeat customer trust can become important differentiators.

Guardian's latest Best in the PNW honors also reflect a broader upward trajectory for the company. In Roofing Contractor magazine's annual Top 100 list, Guardian has climbed from No. 98 nationally in 2024 to No. 74 in 2025 and No. 56 in 2026. The 2026 ranking places Guardian No. 1 among Washington and Oregon roofing contractors appearing on the national list, while the company has remained locally rooted and independently owned as it has expanded its operations.

That growth has been accompanied by recognition from both the industry and Guardian's customers. The company has earned thousands of online customer reviews and maintains a 4.8-star Google rating, while approximately one-third of its business comes from repeat customers. Guardian has also earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, received the Owens Corning Product Excellence Award, and was recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as a 2026 Best Places to Work Honorable Mention.

In September, Guardian was also named a 2026 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics finalist in the Great West + Pacific region, adding recognition for the company's business practices to its growing list of honors for service, workplace culture and industry performance.

"Being recognized in both gutters and roofing by The Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW is especially meaningful because these awards reflect the trust our customers and community place in our team," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "Our people work incredibly hard to deliver a great experience from the first inspection through the final installation. Recognition like this, particularly in such a competitive market, tells us that commitment is being noticed, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for Guardian."

The Best in the PNW program celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the region, with winners determined through community voting. For Guardian, the results provide another measure of how the company's growth is translating into customer awareness and loyalty across the region.

Guardian now employs more than 150 people and has served more than 116,000 homeowners. Its services include roofing, gutters and attic insulation, including the K-Guard Leaf Free Gutter System. In 2025 alone, Guardian completed 865 roof replacements and more than 10,000 inspections, while continuing to expand its service capabilities in both Washington and Oregon.

"Our growth has never been about simply getting bigger," Rzucidlo added. "It's about building a company homeowners can depend on and creating a place where talented people can build careers. When customer-voted recognition rises alongside our national industry rankings, that is particularly meaningful because it reflects both sides of what we are trying to accomplish."

Community involvement also remains central to Guardian's growth. Since 2018, the company's HALO Project has provided donated roofs to deserving homeowners and families, with eleven roofs representing more than $250,000 in donated work. In 2026, Guardian expanded that commitment into Oregon through its inaugural Portland HALO Project.

Together, the Best in the PNW results, national industry rankings, customer reviews and community recognition illustrate a company gaining momentum while maintaining its Pacific Northwest roots.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Integrity, Quality, Excellence, and Partnership. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-wins-gold-and-silver-in-seattl-1225093