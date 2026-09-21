Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Taltson Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Taltson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey Forward to its board of directors and as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Casey Forward, CPA, CGA has been involved in junior mining companies for many years. He has served in senior management positions for a number of public and private companies with projects in Canada, United States and South America in his career. Mr. Forward succeeds Heath Ellingham, who has resigned as a director and as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other business interests. The Company thanks Mr. Ellingham for his service and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it has issued 2,125,000 units of the Company's securities at a price of $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds totalling $85,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, where each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share for three years. The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any shares to be issued on the exercise of warrants are restricted from trading until January 22, 2027. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

One insider of the Company purchased 500,000 units for proceeds to the Company of $20,000, which comprises 23.5% of the total amount raised. The participation by such insider is considered a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company's board of directors reviewed and approved the private placement subscription by the insider. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the private placement as the date of closing was not previously known.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

About Taltson Critical Minerals Corp.

Taltson Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: SLZ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its 100%-owned O'Connor Lake project in the South Slave region of the Northwest Territories, within the Taltson Magmatic Zone. The 76.25-square-kilometre property lies approximately 100 kilometres east of Fort Resolution and is prospective for a multi-metal suite led by the critical minerals zinc and copper, alongside lead, silver and gold. The Company is committed to environmentally and socially responsible exploration, working in partnership with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders as it advances O'Connor Lake through modern exploration.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Taltson Critical Minerals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future-oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Taltson Critical Minerals operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Taltson Critical Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Taltson Critical Minerals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Taltson Critical Minerals does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company.

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