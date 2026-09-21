Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Summit Royalties Ltd.: Building Momentum Across Its Mining Portfolio

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (OTCQX: SUMMF) (the "Company" or "Summit Royalties") highlighted the embedded growth within its 46-asset royalty and streaming portfolio. Based on current operator timelines, targeted production at Copperstone and Pitangui would increase Summit's producing portfolio from four assets to six in 2027, while attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) are forecast to more than double in 2027 and again in 2028.

The feature also reviews Q2 operating momentum at Madsen, Bomboré, and Zancudo, as well as the Company's credit facility of up to US$50 million from National Bank of Canada. The facility provides additional capacity to pursue accretive acquisitions, separate from the growth already embedded in the existing portfolio. Through its royalty and stream interests, Summit receives economic exposure to production growth without direct operating responsibility.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/21/summit-royalties-producing-portfolio-expected-to-reach-six-assets-in-2027-as-attributable-geos-are-forecast-to-more-than-double/

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties is a precious metals streaming and royalty company focused on disciplined growth. Their foundation is strong - anchored by royalties that generate steady cash flow today - while their upside is driven by exploration potential and strategic acquisitions. With a disciplined acquisition strategy, Summit is positioned to continue scaling rapidly, where each transaction unlocks outsized opportunities to grow production, expand cash flow, and create lasting value for shareholders.

Learn more at https://www.summit-royalties.com.

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