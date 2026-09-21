Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) ("Arc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GDT Strategic Communications Inc. ("GDT Strategic"), a Toronto based investor relations and financial communications firm led by Greg DiTomaso, to provide investor relations and advisory services.

Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Arc, commented:

"On behalf of Arc Mineral Royalties, I would like to welcome Greg to the team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with nearly twenty years of mining industry experience. I am confident that Greg will contribute positively to helping Arc advance widespread awareness our brand, story, and progress as we work towards building a high-quality portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets."

The initial term of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement") is for a period of twelve months unless otherwise terminated earlier. As consideration for the services, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $7,250. GDT Strategic is an arm's-length party with no interest in the Company or its securities, and the Company has no other relationship with GDT Strategic. The agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational asset is a 1% NSR royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains certain information which constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the use of financing proceeds, future acquisitions, portfolio growth, the exercise of the additional royalty option, exploration and resource updates at Mt Henry, and Arc's strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity prices, market conditions, regulatory approvals, transaction completion risk, operator performance and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements, could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Arc undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315327