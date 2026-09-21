Royalton Hotels & Resorts Returns to Full Strength in Jamaica with Five Resorts Open

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts has officially reopened its complete Jamaica portfolio, welcoming travelers back to five resorts across Negril and Montego Bay following a significant investment in accommodations, public spaces and the overall guest experience.

Royalton Negril, Royalton Hideaway Negril and Grand Lido Negril are now welcoming guests on Jamaica's celebrated west coast, while Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters have reopened in Montego Bay, bringing the company's full Jamaican resort collection back into operation.

Across the five resorts, extensive enhancements have introduced completely redesigned guestrooms and suites, blending a fresh, contemporary aesthetic and distinctive Jamaican character with the modern sophistication of Royalton Resorts. Refreshed public spaces and resort environments further complement the transformation across each property.

Inside the rooms, the experience combines design with the technology and conveniences expected by today's traveler. Interactive in-room televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi extending throughout the resorts and onto the beach, and each hotel's interactive app place the stay in the guest's hands. Travelers can connect with the resort team, speak with a concierge, order room service, explore daily activities, review resort information and more directly from their device. In the months following the resorts' reopening, this digital experience will expand further with the introduction of a fully interactive AI concierge, providing guests with an additional way to access instant assistance and information throughout their stay.

The technology also extends to the pre-arrival experience. Through Online Room Selection, travelers can select their preferred room before arriving at the resort, adding another level of choice and personalization to their stay, while also beginning the arrival process through pre-check-in to help streamline and improve check-in times upon arrival.

In Negril, Royalton Resorts brings together one of the destination's most diverse resort offerings, with experiences spanning family and multigenerational travel, adults-only escapes and an intimate au naturel retreat.

Royalton Negril is one of the area's few resorts designed to offer substantial experiences for travelers across generations. The beachfront resort features nine restaurants, seven bars, multiple swimming pools, a children's splash park, and extensive sports and fitness facilities, alongside modern accommodations, pickleball courts, recreation, kids' programming, and a robust entertainment offering that continues well beyond the beach. Its large outdoor theater brings evenings to life with high-energy productions and live performances, creating a vibrant atmosphere after the sun goes down.

Within the same destination, Royalton Hideaway Negril offers an adults-only experience centered on connection and Togetherness, with dedicated spaces complemented by the brand's Book 1, Enjoy 2 concept. Guests enjoy access to dining, entertainment and amenities of neighboring Royalton Negril, including a combined 12 bars and 12 restaurants, while still having their own dedicated beach areas, oceanfront pools and swim-out suites.

Completing the Negril collection, Grand Lido Negril delivers something entirely different: an intimate adults-only au naturel resort experience in a private beachfront setting, offering a level of seclusion rarely found within a larger all-inclusive destination.

In Montego Bay, Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters create two contrasting experiences along an expansive stretch of Jamaican beachfront.

Royalton Blue Waters returns as a lively beachfront resort where the experience is built around both the Caribbean Sea and entertainment. Families and groups can enjoy nine restaurants, seven bars, multiple pools, a lazy river, a pirate-themed water park, kids' club and teen disco nights, The Royal Spa, and Royalton FIT, alongside water activities and an outdoor theater featuring large-scale nightly productions, creating an energetic Jamaican getaway with something for every generation and plenty happening throughout the day and into the evening.

Just steps away, Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters offers its counterpoint: an adults-only oasis designed around relaxation, privacy and connection. The resort features 352 suites, dedicated adults-only areas and a private islet just offshore. Through Royalton Hideaway's signature Book 1, Enjoy 2 concept, guests also enjoy access to neighboring Royalton Blue Waters, expanding the combined experience to 12 restaurants and 11 bars.

Sustainability also extends to resort infrastructure through the Royalton Sustainability Standards. Solar panels at Royalton Negril and Royalton Blue Waters have been reinstalled and are expected to once again generate more than 634,000 kWh of renewable energy annually. During the closure, resort infrastructure also supported emergency water and electricity needs as surrounding communities worked toward recovery.

Royalton's next chapter in Jamaica is already taking shape with the upcoming opening of Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, an adults-only lifestyle resort set to debut in summer 2027. The new property will bring the Royalton CHIC Resorts brand to Jamaica for the first time, introducing a social, design-forward experience and further strengthening the company's presence on the island.

Reservations are available across all five resorts and the upcoming Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

For more information, please contact media@royalton.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c82d3870-bed5-4671-8c85-e6e22ba33292