Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Members of the Toronto CIO community joined Ferial Sheybani, Head of Corporate Technology Services, TMX Group, to close the market in recognition of the important role technology executives play in driving innovation, growth, and digital transformation across Canada's economy.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYxBoLYmURA

Toronto CIO is a professional network dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation among Chief Information Officers and senior IT leaders in the Greater Toronto Area. Since 2008, Toronto CIO has been hosting exclusive events and forums that facilitate knowledge sharing, executive discussions, and peer collaboration, addressing challenges and trends in technology and business leadership. Toronto CIO brings together technology leaders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore the trends shaping business and technology.

Closing the market celebrates the leadership and impact of Toronto's technology executive community as they continue to help organizations accelerate innovation, strengthen cybersecurity, embrace AI, and shape Canada's digital future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315329