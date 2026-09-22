Acquisition Adds District-Scale Historical Tungsten-Producing Asset Covering Approximately 5,450 Hectares, Seven Principal Historic Mines, More Than 200 Historic Workings and Five Priority Exploration Targets, and Published Rock Samples Grading up to 6.8% Tungsten

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Tungsten Americas Corp. (formerly US Tungsten Corp.) (the "Company" or "Tungsten Americas") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Wolf74 Resources Ltd. ("Wolf74"), providing the Company with ownership of Wolf74's interests in the Fischer Tungsten District in Córdoba Province, Argentina.

The completion of the Transaction represents a significant milestone for Tungsten Americas and establishes the Fischer Tungsten District as the Company's flagship exploration asset.

The Fischer property comprises four mineral exploration permit applications, or cateos, covering approximately 5,450 hectares. The district encompasses seven principal historic tungsten mines, including the Fischer Mine, regarded as one of the most extensively developed historic mines in the district1,2.

Following completion of the acquisition, Tungsten Americas now has two tungsten assets in the Americas: the Fischer Tungsten District in Argentina and the Minerva Tungsten Property in Nevada. The Company intends to make Fischer the principal focus of its near-term exploration activities.

Fischer Tungsten District Highlights

The Company believes Fischer provides an opportunity to systematically evaluate a historically productive tungsten district using modern exploration methods. Key highlights include:

Published rock samples grading up to 6.8% tungsten - academic sampling of the district's veins reports individual rock-sample tungsten values of up to approximately 6.8% W (approximately 8.6% WO3) 3 ;

Approximately 5,450 hectares represented by four cateo applications in Córdoba Province, Argentina;

Seven principal historic tungsten mines together with more than 200 historic workings recorded at the Fischer mining group alone;

Over 4.9 kilometres of surveyed underground galleries at the historic Fischer mining group, comprising 165 galleries surveyed by Argentina's Dirección Nacional de Geología y Minería 1 ;

Quartz-wolframite veins up to 2.0 metres wide documented by historic government surveys at the Fischer Mine, with individual structures mapped over up to 680 metres of strike 1,2 ;

Historic head grades in the district reported up to approximately 1.87% WO 3 2 ; coarse wolframite proved amenable to simple gravity separation, with historic handconcentrated product assaying up to 72% WO3 1 ;

A district-scale system of structurally controlled, wolframite-bearing quartz veins associated with the Cerro Aspero Granite Batholith 4 , with numerous parallel veins mapped within the Fischer corridor 1 ;

Five priority exploration target areas identified from historical workings, geological mapping and surface sampling; and

An established Argentine technical and operational team with experience working in Córdoba Province.

Rodney Stevens, CEO and Director of Tungsten Americas, commented:

"The completion of the Fischer acquisition represents a transformational milestone for Tungsten Americas. Fischer gives us control of a district-scale tungsten opportunity in Córdoba, Argentina, encompassing approximately 5,450 hectares, seven principal historic tungsten mines and multiple priority exploration targets."

"What attracted us to Fischer is the combination of scale, historical production and grade. The Fischer mining group alone contains over 4.9 kilometres of surveyed underground galleries, and historic head grades in the district have been reported up to approximately 1.87% WO3. This is not a greenfield concept-we are entering a historically productive tungsten district with an extensive geological footprint that we can now evaluate using modern exploration methods."

"With the transaction now completed, our focus moves decisively toward exploration and execution. We intend to consolidate and validate the extensive historical data, advance systematic fieldwork across the district and develop a modern geological model that will guide the Company's work toward resource definition. We believe Fischer has the potential to become a cornerstone tungsten asset for the Company as we build Tungsten Americas into a leading Americas-focused critical minerals platform."

District-Scale Geological Setting

The Fischer Tungsten District lies along the northern contact zone of the Cerro Aspero Granite Batholith, a Devonian composite intrusion of approximately 440 square kilometres3,4. At Fischer, mineralization is hosted principally in orthoamphibolites of the La Aguada Formation, together with mica schists and amphibolites of the metamorphic basement, overlying concealed portions of the batholith1,2,3.

Tungsten mineralization within the district is associated principally with hydrothermal quartzwolframite vein systems genetically related to the batholith. Historical information indicates the vein systems are structurally controlled and can demonstrate strike persistence of several hundred metres, with individual veins at the Fischer Mine mapped over strike lengths of up to approximately 680 metres1, while historic workings provide evidence of down-dip continuity in portions of the system.

The district's mineralization is developed beneath a massive amphibolite horizon interpreted in the published literature as an impermeable barrier that confined the mineralizing fluids; at Fischer this basal system is exposed as a sub-horizontal mineralized zone approximately 100 metres thick lying directly beneath that horizon4.

Fischer Mine - Flagship Target

The historic Fischer Mine represents the Company's initial flagship target within the broader district.

Fischer was described by Argentina's Dirección Nacional de Geología y Minería as being among the most interesting deposits in the district2, and contains over 4.9 kilometres of surveyed underground galleries. Historic workings are shallow, leaving the vein system untested at depth1.

Historical information describes wolframite-bearing quartz veins at Fischer; coarse wolframite proved amenable to simple gravity separation, with historic hand-concentrated product from Fischer assaying up to 72% WO31.

Mineralization at Fischer occurs as sets of parallel, gently dipping quartz-wolframite veins and steeper quartz-wolframite veins, with historical workings indicating continuity along strike and down dip1,2. Historic surveys document quartz-wolframite veins up to 2.0 metres wide, with individual structures mapped over up to 680 metres of strike1,2. Published academic sampling of the district's veins reports individual rock-sample tungsten values of up to approximately 6.8% W (approximately 8.6% WO3)3. Certain historical mine infrastructure also remains at the property.

The Company believes the combination of historical workings, existing geological information and surface expression provides a strong foundation from which to develop a modern threedimensional geological model of the Fischer system.

Five Priority Exploration Targets

In addition to the Fischer Mine itself, Wolf74's technical team has identified five priority target areas across the broader Fischer Tungsten District:

Fischer Mine; San Virgilio Extension; Central Historic Mine Cluster; Western Structural Corridor; and Southeastern Vein Field.

The targets have been identified through a combination of historical mine workings, geological mapping, surface sampling and historical technical information.

The five targets occur within an approximately 7-kilometre by 4-kilometre area within the property, providing Tungsten Americas with multiple opportunities to test the continuity and scale of tungsten-bearing structures throughout the property.

The Company is currently reviewing historical data and planning future work programs to work towards NI 43-101 resource definition. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify any historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Established In-Country Team

The acquisition also provides Tungsten Americas with an established technical and operational presence in Argentina.

The Fischer team includes personnel responsible for geological modelling, systematic sampling, target generation, environmental assessment, permitting, community engagement and relationships with provincial authorities and local service providers.

The Company believes retaining this local knowledge and operational infrastructure will be important as it transitions Fischer from acquisition to systematic modern exploration.

Exploration Strategy

With the acquisition now completed, Tungsten Americas intends to focus on advancing the Fischer District through a systematic exploration program.

Initial work is expected to focus on compiling and digitizing available historical geological and mining information, geological mapping, surface sampling and target refinement across the five priority areas.

The Company intends to use this information to develop a modern geological model of the district and to advance the property toward resource definition.

The principal objective of the program will be to determine the grade, geometry, continuity and scale of tungsten mineralization across Fischer and ultimately evaluate whether the historical systems can support the delineation of mineral resources.

Building a Tungsten Platform in the Americas

Following completion of the Transaction, Tungsten Americas has established a two-asset tungsten portfolio spanning Argentina and the United States.

The Fischer Tungsten District in Córdoba Province, Argentina will serve as the Company's flagship exploration asset, providing exposure to an extensive historically mined tungsten district containing multiple exploration targets.

The Company also holds the Minerva Tungsten Property in Nevada, providing Tungsten Americas with a second U.S.-based tungsten exploration asset.

The Company's strategy is to acquire, explore and advance tungsten assets throughout the Americas at a time when security of tungsten supply is becoming increasingly strategically important.

Global tungsten markets have tightened significantly, with Chinese export restrictions contributing to record tungsten prices in 2026. Tungsten is particularly important to defence, aerospace, industrial manufacturing and advanced technologies, while Western governments have increasingly focused on establishing secure critical-mineral supply chains outside China. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/tungsten-rises-record-highs-export-curbsturn-up-supply-heat-2026-01-29/)

About the Fischer Tungsten District

The Fischer Tungsten District is located in Córdoba Province, Argentina and comprises four cateo applications totaling approximately 5,450 hectares.

The district encompasses seven principal historic tungsten mines and numerous smaller historic workings and lies along the northern contact zone of the tungsten-fertile Cerro Aspero Granite Batholith, with mineralization at Fischer hosted principally in orthoamphibolites of the La Aguada Formation and in mica schists and amphibolites of the metamorphic basement, with historic surveys documenting quartz-wolframite veins up to 2.0 metres wide1,2. Tungsten mineralization is principally associated with structurally controlled quartz-wolframite vein systems.

At the historic Fischer mining group, over 4.9 kilometres of underground galleries (165 galleries) were surveyed by Argentina's Dirección Nacional de Geología y Minería1. Historical information reports historic head grades in the district of up to approximately 1.87% WO32.

The property lies at elevations of approximately 1,500 to 1,600 metres4, approximately two hours by road from the city of Córdoba and some 30 kilometres from the town of Río de los Sauces, with year-round road access1,2.

About Tungsten Americas Corp.

Tungsten Americas Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of tungsten assets in the Americas.

The Company's portfolio consists of the flagship Fischer Tungsten District in Córdoba Province, Argentina and the Minerva Tungsten Property in Nevada.

The Company's strategy is to build a portfolio of high-quality tungsten assets capable of contributing to secure Western critical-mineral supply chains.

References

Aspilcueta, J. (1958). Estudio geológico-económico de los yacimientos de tungsteno del grupo minero Fischer, distrito Cerro Áspero, Dpto. Calamuchita, Prov. Córdoba. Dirección Nacional de Geología y Minería, Buenos Aires. Fernández Lima, J.C., Jutorán, A., Kröger, J. and Aspilcueta, J. (1963). Informe preliminar de los grupos wolframíferos Cº Áspero, Lambaré, Constancia y Fischer. Dirección Nacional de Geología y Minería, Informe Técnico N° 18, Buenos Aires. González Chiozza, S. (2004). Geología y metalogenia del distrito minero Cerro Áspero, Sierras Pampeanas de Córdoba, Argentina. Tesis Doctoral, Universidad de Buenos Aires. Mutti, D. and González Chiozza, S. (2005). Evolución petrotectónica del distrito minero Cerro Áspero y modelo de emplazamiento de los depósitos wolframíferos, Córdoba. Revista de la Asociación Geológica Argentina 60(1), 159- 173.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President, Exploration of Tungsten Americas, Pr.Sci.Nat., FSAIMM, a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Information

Certain information regarding historical production, grades, underground workings, sampling, exploration results and other technical information concerning the Fischer Tungsten District is historical in nature. Such information was generated by previous operators and other historical sources and has not necessarily been independently verified by Tungsten Americas or a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify historical estimates referenced by the Company as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating such estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Historical information should therefore not be relied upon as representing current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed exploration activities at the Fischer Tungsten District; the compilation and validation of historical information; geological mapping and sampling; the development of geological models; the identification and prioritization of exploration and drill targets; future drilling; the potential grade, scale, geometry and continuity of mineralization; the potential delineation of mineral resources; and the Company's strategy to acquire, explore and advance tungsten assets in the Americas.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include exploration risk, commodity-price risk, financing risk, permitting and regulatory risk, political and social risk, environmental risk, currency risk, the availability of qualified personnel and contractors, and the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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