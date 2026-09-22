Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all assays have been received from the Spring 2026 drill program at the Sunnyside property. The drill program results confirm that porphyry style Cu-Mo mineralization occurs across a broad area in the northeast portion of the Sunnyside Property. Drill holes SUN26-001, 002 and 003 established the core of the mineralization with hole SUN26-013R extending the lode style zone to the northwest with holes SUN26-018R and SUN26-021R extending the mineral zone to the southeast. Please see Figures 1 and 2 for drill hole locations and geologic cross section interpretations. Please review significant results in Table 1 with drill hole collar locations found in Table 2.

Key Spring 2026 Intercepts include:

SUN26-018R, 102.1m of 0.19% Cu from 93.0m, including 18.3m of 0.35% Cu from 111.3m

SUN26-021R, 21.3m of 0.20% Cu from 205.7m, 6.1m of 0.35% Cu from 256.0m

Along with previously released intercepts:

SUN26-013R, 109.7m of 0.32% Cu from 158.8m, 7.6m of 1.93% Cu from 187.4m and 64.01m of 0.47% Cu from 188.98m

SUN26-001R, 39.62m of 0.95% Cu from 248.41m

SUN26-002R, 60.9m of 0.9% Cu and 60.9m of 0.93% Cu from 265.12m

SUN26-003R, 53.34m of 0.64% Cu from 7.62m

Alan Roberts, Barksdale's Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The results from the RC drill hole program overall are consistent with the belief that we have identified a large zone of copper lode vein mineralization that is continuous over approximately 1km of strike and continues to depths of up to 1km, and remains open to the west and to the south for several kilometres. The working hypothesis is that the copper lode veins follow a northwest-southeast structural trend that controls their distribution, and that they are proximally sourced from a much larger porphyry Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) mineral deposit."

"These results validate the exploration model we have been pursuing at Sunnyside," said William Wulftange, Chief Executive Officer. "We have confirmed copper mineralization of meaningful scale and grade, and historical drilling and geophysical surveys point to a larger porphyry source at depth. The Sunnyside porphyry extends for more than 10 kilometres northwest-southeast and is up to 5 kilometres wide, and to date we have drill-tested only a small portion of it in the northeast corner of the property. Our priority now is to complete the ZTEM survey and commence the initial 8,000 metres of diamond drilling to test that target directly and reach the depths an RC rig could not."

Fall 2026 Program

Barksdale has proposed a phased exploration program to its JV partner that includes:

An airborne ZTEM geophysical survey across the whole of the Sunnyside Property to identify the potential for mineralization within the Sunnyside Porphyry; and An initial 8,000m of diamond core drilling to (a) extend the near surface Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization identified in the 2026 program to depth, and (b) to begin definition of a mineral resource.

Drill Results Update

The results from the Spring 2026 drill program indicate the potential for porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization trending northwest-southeast that covers an area of approximately 1km in length by 1km depth and remains open to depth and to the west and is illustrated in Figure 2. This roughly parallels the overall northwest-southeast trend of the Sunnyside quartz-monzonite/monzonite porphyry that extends from the north-east corner as far as the southern boundary of the Sunnyside Property, as well as occurring at surface and in drill holes on the Company's Four Metals Property.





Figure 1: Plan view geology map with Spring 2026 drill hole locations and planned Fall 2026 DDH traces in white. Note the thin red SE to NW lines indicating proposed Cu lode vein trends. Please note A to A' section orientation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/315338_figure1.jpg





Figure 2: A-A' cross section with compiled copper and silver assay results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/315338_9bd0ec5834858993_005full.jpg

Drill Hole Results

SUN26-014R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

75 405 330 0.035 0.3 0.02



0.93 0.15 incl. 80 85 5 0.051 23.9 0.17



0.57 0.8 incl. 320 325 5 0.082 12.9 0.05



0.48 0.31

555 565 10 0.11 2.5





0.13



880 890 10 0.043 11.4





0.2 0.21

1055 1060 5





0.01







1200 1205 5 0.065 14.3 0.23





0.25 SUN26-015R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

50 155 105







0.34



incl. 90 105 15

8.2 0.05

0.27 0.29 0.24

405 410 5 0.137 6



0.32 0.22 0.15 SUN26-016R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

0 170 170

1.00



0.28

0.05

470 530 60 0.03 17.00



0.35 0.33 0.46 incl. 510 515 5 0.02 68.1



0.38 1.25 2.1

630 1120 490 0.05 4



0.38 0.07 0.13 incl. 660 705 45 0.06 10



0.52 0.25 0.45 incl. 690 695 5 0.04 26.5



1.93 0.17 0.31 incl. 880 885 5 1.125 11.5



1.96 0.18 0.91 SUN26-017R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

25 70 45 0.136 4.6









incl. 25 30 5 0.318 8.6











80 95 15 0.03 1.4 0.2







SUN26-018R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

35 105 70 0.203 7.0 0.01







incl. 35 45 10 0.355 10.2









incl. 95 105 10 0.292 10.1











190 260 70 0.127 2.7

0.003





incl. 190 195 5 0.418 1.4

0.01





incl. 305 640 335

2.6 0.19







incl. 365 425 60

6.4 0.35







incl. 555 585 30

1.1 0.32







incl. 605 640 35

1.9 0.30









800 810 10

2.6 0.37









1300 1325 25

1.5 0.24







SUN26-019R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

20 55 35 0.222 5.3









incl. 25 30 5 0.698 10.7









incl. 45 50 5 0.311 10.8











110 115 5















205 230 25



0.15









340 370 30



0.16









860 865 5





0.012







1170 1255 85



0.07









1350 1365 15















1455 1465 10













SUN26-020R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

20 80 60 0.15 4.6











115 130 15



0.24









165 250 85 0.10 3.7









incl 185 190 5 0.11 2.3

0.015







365 430 65 0.17 5.8 0.03







incl 385 390 5 0.36 4.6 0.03







incl 400 405 5 0.29 4.8 0.04









435 510 75

1.3 0.12







incl 500 505 5

3.3 0.58









590 595 5 0.19 1.9











620 625 5

16.3











630 690 60

4.0 0.16







incl 640 645 5 0.27 9.5 0.23







incl 655 660 5

5.8 0.325





0.01

710 720 10 0.15 2.5









SUN26-021R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

15 40 25 0.17 7.2











60 80 20 0.11 3.1

0.017







90 105 15 0.26 3.8











125 130 5 0.17 2.1

0.008







170 225 55 0.10 5.1











285 400 115 0.13 5.5









incl 295 305 10 0.05 2.6 0.24









365 375 10 0.17 5.7









incl 370 395 25 0.21 10.1











400 490 90 0.07 3.2 0.15









520 525 5 0.19 2.8











590 600 10 0.43 2.4











630 670 40 0.12 3.5











675 745 70 0.05 3.5 0.20









800 815 15 0.03 4.2 0.19









840 860 20 0.03 5.5 0.35







SUN26-022R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

240 270 30

0.7







0.11

300 320 20

1.1







0.18

440 490 50

1.5







0.17

530 550 20

1.2







0.17

580 590 10 0.10 11.4





0.04 0.12

585 625 40

3







0.15

670 675 5 0.15 1.6 0.11









750 760 10 0.236 1











795 800 5 0.13 0.5











1155 1285 130

2.3







0.17 incl 1255 1285 30

3.5







0.37 SUN26-023R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

60 120 60

2.2 0.13









205 220 15











0.15

335 340 5











0.24

465 575 110







0.32

0.08

665 670 5 0.16 0.8











685 730 45 0.06 3.8



0.22

0.16

775 790 15



0.06





0.14

940 945 5















960 965 5

23 0.43









1225 1235 10

5.2 0.12









1280 1290 10 0.07 1.1 0.1







SUN26-024R From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo Mn Pb Zn

ft ft ft g/t g/t % % % % %

35 100 65

1.5 0.15







incl 85 95 10

4.1 0.23









270 275 5











0.15

410 465 55

3.2 0.04



0.05 0.38 incl 455 460 5

6.4 0.04



0.19 1.11

520 590 70







0.25

0.15

700 720 20















810 820 10 0.93 4.2 0.43









870 875 5 0.07 2.9





0.07 0.56

1000 1005 5 0.56 1.9 0.13









1150 1155 5 0.13 12.1 0.49





0.06

Complete Spring 2026 program assay results, including numbers for arsenic, antimony, mercury, bismuth and tellurium can be found at: https://www.barksdaleresources.com/news/supplemental-news-release-information.

Ongoing Exploration

Historic mapping of the Patagonia Mountains and across the Sunnyside Property indicate that the Sunnyside Quartz-monzonite - Monzonite Porphyry continue for over 10kms northwest-south east and is up to 5kms wide, and to date, the Company has explored only a small portion of the porphyry on its property in the northeast. For this reason, the Company has contracted Geotech Ltd. to conduct a ZTEM geophysical survey across the Sunnyside and Four Metals Properties this fall once weather conditions permit, with the intent to identify areas within the Sunnyside Porphyry, including Four Metals, that are highly prospective for further porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization. Prior work at Four Metals indicates that Cu-Mo mineralization occurs and is associated with potassic (biotite) alteration.

The Company will also implement a diamond core drilling program this fall with a phased 16,000m drill program with an initial 8,000-metre program to directly follow up on the results of the RC drill program, as well as potentially extending mineralization to the west-southwest. Steeply angled oriented core holes will cross the main zone of mineralization identified by the RC program, and will be sufficiently closely spaced that, if successful in identifying Cu-Mo mineralization, could support the future definition of a mineral resource. The program will also test the area to the west around the historic Sunnyside, Volcano and Thunder Mines that historically mined Copper on the property and believed to contain high grade mineralized structures that extend to depth in the Sunnyside Porphyry.

Complete Spring 2026 Drill Hole Location Table

Drill Hole Easting m Northing m Elev m Az/Dip TD m Completed SUN26-001R 524223 3481149 1574 0/-90 457 2/23/2026 SUN26-002R 524224 3481148 1574 090/-65 396 2/25/2026 SUN26-003R 524218 3481151 1574 040/-55 305 2/27/2026 SUN26-004R 524218 3481149 1574 315/-55 24 3/2/2026 SUN26-005R 524795 3481305 1534 315/-45 244 3/3/2026 SUN26-006R 524795 3481305 1534 220/-45 402 3/5/2026 SUN26-007R 524807 3481308 1513 000/-90 416 3/23/2026 SUN26-008R 524537 3481273 1545 000/-90 245 3/28/2026 SUN26-009R 524540 3481273 1545 270/-55 354 4/2/2026 SUN26-010R 524436 3481272 1543 090/-55 256 4/6/2026 SUN26-011R 523992 3481801 1535 135/-90 337 4/21/2026 SUN26-012R 523997 3481805 1555 180/-60 402 4/24/2026 SUN26-013R 523994 3481801 1568 225/-55 268 4/27/2026 SUN26-014R 524005 3481802 1553 135/-45 408 4/29/2026 SUN26-015R 525330 3482291 1454 045/-45 250 5/11/2026 SUN26-016R 525114 3482625 1453 265/-45 341 5/21/2026 SUN26-017R 524562 3481020 1696 00/-90 154 5/25/2026 SUN26-018R 524561 3481021 1696 00/-45 404 5/30/2026 SUN26-019R 524554 3481022 1696 00/-90 457 6/5/2026 SUN26-020R 524550 3481011 1693 315/-45 247 6/21/2026 SUN26-021R 524554 3481022 1696 305/-45 335 6/29/2026 SUN26-022R 524482 3480521 1689 0/-90 396 7/15/2026 SUN26-023R 524482 3408521 1689 340/-45 396 7/22/2026 SUN26-024R 524485 3480516 1689 290/-45 366 7/26/2026 Total drilled 7,862 metres 25,795 feet

Management Committee Update

The Company's news release dated August 31, 2026, incorrectly stated the joint venture management committee delegates as three for Barksdale and two for Great Basin Metals. The correct number is two representing Barksdale's 67.5% ownership and two representing Great Basin's 32.5% ownership.

Sampling and QAQC

Reverse circulation chip samples are placed in bar coded samples bags at the drill rig; samples averaging 5kgs are collected from the drill site by Barksdale representatives and transported to a locked, gated compound where they are dried prior to shipping. Dried samples are then placed in large totes and transferred to a Skyline Assayers truck for transport to the assay laboratory in Tucson Arizona. All samples for this drill program are being submitted for multi-element and gold analysis at Skyline Assayers & Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona. Samples are primary crushed to >75% passing -10 mesh (2000 microns) and then pulverized to >95% passing -150 mesh (100 microns). Gold is then analyzed by fire assay AAS using a 30g charge. Multi-element analysis was conducted using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES analysis for 31 elements. All pulps and coarse rejects will be retained and returned to the Company for long-term storage.

Quality assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted into the sample stream at a 6% overall ratio comprising 2% certified reference materials or standards, 2% blank material, and 2% field duplicates that are collected at the drill. Results from the QAQC program are reviewed by the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company to assure assay result accuracy and precision prior to any data being released to the market.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG # 11260) and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Grant of Equity Incentives

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options and 1,000,000 share units to certain consultants, officers and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Each option will be exercisable for up to 10 years at an exercise price per share set with reference to the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 22, 2026, and shall vest annually in one-third increments starting on the grant date, with such options being fully vested upon the second anniversary. Each share unit will vest in accordance with the Plan following the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

William Wulftange

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "proposes", "potential", "prospective" and similar expressions, or by statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed Fall 2026 exploration program at the Sunnyside and Four Metals Properties, including the proposed ZTEM geophysical survey and the proposed phased 16,000-metre diamond drill program and the initial 8,000-metre phase thereof, and the approval, scope, timing, cost, funding and completion of that program; the Company's geological interpretations of the results of the Spring 2026 drill program, including as to the extent, continuity, depth, orientation and structural controls of mineralization and the existence of a larger porphyry copper-molybdenum source at depth; the prospectivity of the properties for further mineralization; and the potential for future exploration to support the definition of a mineral resource.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable, including that the joint venture management committee will approve the proposed program on the terms and within the timeframe proposed; that the joint venture participants will fund their respective shares of program costs; that necessary permits, regulatory approvals and surface access will be obtained and maintained on a timely basis; that required services, equipment and personnel will be available and that weather will permit the program to proceed; that assay results received to date are accurate and the Company's interpretations of them are correct; and that financing will be available to the Company on acceptable terms.

Actual results may differ materially. Risks include, without limitation: the failure to obtain management committee approval, or disagreement between the joint venture participants as to the scope, timing or funding of exploration; the inability of either participant to fund its share of program costs, and consequent dilution or reduction in program scope; the risk that the ZTEM survey does not identify targets of merit, or that targets identified are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that drill results do not support the Company's interpretations, or that exploration does not result in the definition of a mineral resource; delays in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals or surface access, and opposition to mineral exploration in the Patagonia mining district; title risks; the availability and cost of drilling, geophysical and analytical services; adverse weather; accidents and other operating risks; metal price volatility; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made as at the date of this news release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315338