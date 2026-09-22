Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") announces that its unaudited interim consolidated July 31, 2026, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+. For the Quarter ended July 31, 2026, Copper Fox had a net loss of $956,920 (October 31, 2025 - $1,071,237) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (October 31, 2025 - $0.00 loss per share).

Highlights

Schaft Creek 2026 work program with planned expenditures of ~$9 million, bringing Teck's spend on the project to ~$123 million since inception of the SCJV.

Laramide age porphyry copper discovery at Mineral Mountain which includes a 278.97m interval of continuous copper-molybdenum mineralization.

Extended the mineralized envelope at Van Dyke; analytical results from 15 of the 18 drillholes returned intervals exceeding the TSCu cutoff of 0.025% (ASCu% + CNCu%) used in the 2020 MRE.

Results of the 2025 geotechnical, hydrogeological, environmental, and meteorological studies at Schaft Creek, continues to de-risk the project and move toward the PFS stage.

Completed a non-brokered private placement which brings a total of $5,571,600 in gross proceeds in 2026.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "During the Quarter, Copper Fox advanced several key work streams directed at increasing technical confidence, reducing project risk and identifying the next value-creating catalysts across the portfolio. At Van Dyke, the updated PEA is expected to provide an important decision-making framework by presenting a realistic, achievable operating plan and enabling potential pre- and post-tax economic modelling of the project. At Mineral Mountain, the 279-meter interval of continuous copper-molybdenum mineralization provides further evidence of a large porphyry copper system and supports additional work to test the interpreted higher-grade core at depth. At Schaft Creek, the SCJV continues to evaluate opportunities to improve recoveries, processing design and overall project configuration. Receipt of the five-year Multi-Year Area Based exploration permit at Eaglehead is an important milestone that provides greater planning certainty and flexibility for future programs following constructive engagement with First Nations, regulatory authorities and the Company."

"Our near-term priorities are focused on measurable milestones that can strengthen the Company's investment profile. These initiatives are intended to allocate capital to the highest-priority opportunities, advance assets with meaningful copper exposure, and position Copper Fox to make disciplined decisions that are aligned with shareholder value creation."

During the nine months ended July 31, 2026, the Company incurred $4,038,415 in expenditures toward furthering the development of its Van Dyke copper project and furthering exploration of its Eaglehead, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain copper projects. The SCJV continued working on various technical reviews on Schaft Creek. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Van Dyke Project

The 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) established Van Dyke as a potential near-term, mid-size and environmentally responsible ISCR copper project, outlining a projected 17-year mine life with average annual production capacity of approximately 85 million pounds of Grade A 99.99% pure copper cathode. The 2020 PEA provides the technical and economic baseline from which the 2026 PEA is being advanced, allowing new resource, hydrogeological, metallurgical and engineering inputs to be incorporated into a more current assessment of the project's potential.

During the Quarter, several key technical advancements were incorporated into the study. These include the preliminary groundwater flow model, chemical analyses of leach solutions generated from bottle-roll testing, and an updated MRE, each of which materially strengthens the technical basis for evaluating the Van Dyke project. The groundwater flow model provides the framework for future simulation testing to assess sweep efficiency, support wellfield design and improve predictions of future copper production. The leach-solution analytical results provide data to refine water-treatment plant design, capital-cost assumptions, and operating parameters. In parallel, the design and specification of underground excavations, underground infrastructure, portal location, surface infrastructure, and the leaching schedule have been substantially completed, representing meaningful progress in converting conceptual development assumptions into defined engineering inputs. Completion of these early-stage technical workstreams is expected to allow the remaining PEA parameters, including pre-tax and post-tax economic modelling using long-term consensus copper prices, to advance more efficiently once the principal project inputs are finalized. The updated PEA is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.

Mineral Mountain Project

The maiden drilling program at Mineral Mountain confirmed the presence of a large, previously unknown Laramide-age porphyry copper system beneath the property. Diamond drillhole (DDH) MM-02-2025 intersected a well-developed porphyry alteration and mineralization sequence that provides important geological vectors toward a potential higher-grade zone at depth. The 278.97m interval of continuous copper-molybdenum mineralization encountered in the interpreted outer portion of the copper shell demonstrates the scale and fertility of the system, validates the exploration model, and establishes a stronger technical foundation for follow-up drilling designed to test the higher-temperature, potentially higher-grade portion of the porphyry system.

Although DDH MM-02-2025 ended at a core depth of 1,697.35m due to difficult ground conditions and related technical challenges, the geological information collected before termination is highly significant. The down-hole increase in copper-molybdenum mineralization, quartz veining, high-temperature alteration minerals, magnetite sulphidization and the appearance of bornite rimming chalcopyrite toward the bottom of the hole indicate that drilling was vectoring toward, but had not yet reached, the core of this highly evolved porphyry system. The hole ended in quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration consistent with strong to intense phyllic alteration, a geological setting commonly developed above or peripheral to a potassic core. These observations materially advance the Company's technical understanding of the system architecture, improve confidence in the vectoring model, and support the interpretation that deeper drilling would be required to evaluate the most prospective part of the porphyry system.

During the next Quarter, Copper Fox plans to complete geochemical vectoring, detailed alteration studies and an integrated project compilation to refine drillhole locations for the next phase of drilling. This work is expected to convert the geological information into practical drill-targeting criteria focused on testing the interpreted higher-grade core at depth. The planned technical assessment is expected to strengthen target definition, reduce geological uncertainty and guide the design of a follow-up drilling program. Copper Fox plans to contact the Bureau of Land Management to determine what, if any, additional permitting is required before advancing the next phase of drilling.

Schaft Creek Project

The SCJV was created in 2013 between Teck and Copper Fox to further explore and develop the polymetallic Schaft Creek porphyry copper project. Total expenditures incurred by Teck since inception of the SCJV to the end of 2025 are reported to be C$114 million.

During the Quarter, the SCJV advanced an integrated technical review of the geological, metallurgical, geotechnical, infrastructure, environmental and archaeological datasets developed for Schaft Creek. The review represents an important technical advancement that consolidates the principal project disciplines into a single assessment framework designed to evaluate readiness for a potential transition to the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) stage, subject to meeting stringent risk-adjusted return criteria aligned with Teck's capital allocation framework. By integrating these datasets, the SCJV is improving the technical basis for development assumptions, identifying opportunities to optimize project configuration, and strengthening the foundation for higher-confidence engineering, permitting and investment decisions. Supporting field activities completed in 2026, including camp improvements, access road trade-off studies and continued environmental baseline and hydrology data collection, further enhance the project's practical readiness for future work programs.

The SCJV reported results from rougher flotation testing on 75 variability samples using multiple flotation collectors to determine an optimized reagent combination. This work advances the understanding of metallurgical variability across feed grades ranging from 0.1% to 0.4% copper and provides a stronger technical basis for predicting processing performance across the deposit. These results help to better understand the relationship between grind size, recovery performance and potential processing efficiency, which is critical to evaluating future throughput and cost-optimization opportunities.

Locked cycle tests (LCT) completed on a sample representative of expected life-of-mine grades at a primary grind size of 80% passing 209 µm produced metal recoveries that were broadly comparable to previous testing at a finer grind size of 153 µm. Additional LCT results showed copper recovery decreasing from 89% to 86% and silver recovery from 60% to 55% as the primary grind size increased from 80% passing 109 µm to 173 µm; however, molybdenum recovery improved materially from 71% at the finest grind size to 87% at the coarsest grind size, while gold recovery increased from 67% to 72%. The results indicate that coarser grind strategies may maintain acceptable copper performance while improving by-product metal recovery, thereby supporting a more balanced evaluation of recovery, throughput, energy requirements and potential project economics.

The ability to achieve comparable metal recoveries at coarser grind sizes represents a meaningful technical advancement for Schaft Creek because it identifies a potential pathway to increase daily throughput and metal production using the existing milling-circuit concept while reducing processing costs per tonne. Based on these results, the testwork recommended future metallurgical programs be completed at a grind size of approximately 210 microns and that the potential use of High-Pressure Grinding Rolls in the comminution circuit be evaluated to further improve milling efficiency, energy performance and cost competitiveness. In parallel, BC Hydro continues to advance the System Impact Study to update estimated project power requirements, a significant infrastructure-planning step that will help align metallurgical design, power demand, process selection and future development scenarios for Schaft Creek.

Eaglehead Project

During the Quarter, receipt of the five-year Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) exploration permit represented a significant technical and strategic milestone for Eaglehead, providing a longer-term permitting framework to support more efficient field planning, staged exploration, and future project evaluation. The permit reflects meaningful collaboration among First Nations, regulatory authorities, and the Company, and materially improves planning certainty for future work programs. In preparation for a 2027 field program, the Company completed a Wildlife Management Plan to document habitat considerations and migration routes for wildlife species in the vicinity of the project, strengthening the environmental baseline required to support responsible exploration. Planned technical work includes additional rock characterization and variability testwork to better define metallurgical parameters of the mineralization from the East, Bornite and Pass deposits, as well as camp improvements, bridging of stream crossings to access proposed drill locations, and archaeological and biological studies to support permitting for construction of an estimated 3km access trail to expedite exploration of the southwest portion of the project. Collectively, these activities advance the technical, environmental, and logistical readiness required to evaluate resource-growth potential, improve understanding of metallurgical performance and support disciplined future exploration at Eaglehead.

Sombrero Butte Project

During the Quarter, the Company made meaningful technical progress at Sombrero Butte by integrating new ground-truthing observations, mapping results and updated geophysical modelling into the project's exploration model. This work strengthens the geological interpretation of the porphyry system, improves confidence in the location and geometry of priority drill targets, and provides a clearer technical basis for advancing the project toward drill testing. Recent mapping identified an approximately 800m by 600m zone of moderate to intense phyllic alteration associated with a late-stage quartz monzonite plug, a key exploration indicator that may mark the upper or peripheral expression of a larger porphyry copper system and potentially vector toward a deeper potassic core. The planned engagement of an Arizona-based consulting firm with expertise in cultural and biological studies to support preparation and submission of a GFOP, a necessary permitting step to allow the Company to drill-test the large porphyry target outlined at Sombrero Butte.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc, P. Geo, President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended





July 31, 2026



April 30, 2026



January 31, 2026



October 31, 2025

Loss before taxes $ 317,250

$ 396,813

$ 242,857

$ 336,885

Net loss

317,250



396,813



242,857



164,538

Comprehensive (gain) / loss

(262,917 ) $ 214,355



964,419



(100,174 ) Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00





















3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended





July 31, 2025



April 30, 2025



January 31, 2025



October 31, 2024

Loss before taxes $ 295,679

$ 374,058

$ 236,962

$ 261,484

Net loss

295,679



374,058



236,962



(219,427 ) Comprehensive (gain) / loss

197,381



1,225,382



(461,245 )

(402,630 ) Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00



Liquidity

As at July 31, 2026, the Company's cash position was $1,736,477 (October 31, 2025- $686,236) and as of the date of this news release the Company's cash position is $1,122,874.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; updating the PEA and MRE at Van Dyke; further drilling at Mineral Mountain; conducting future exploration programs at Eaglehead and Sombrero Butte; and completing technical reviews at Schaft Creek to determine project readiness to transition the project to the PFS stage.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the updated PEA and MRE at Van Dyke may not get completed as planned or at all; the maiden drilling program at Mineral Mountain may not result in further drilling; additional exploration may not be completed at Eaglehead; the required surveys for the GFOP at Sombrero Butte may not get started; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; copper prices and demand may fluctuate; currency exchange rates may fluctuate; conditions in the financial markets may deteriorate; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

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