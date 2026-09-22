Olight Group Co., Ltd: Olight's Best-Selling Clip Light Evolves: Oclip 2 Series Rotates and Tilts to Aim Where You Need It

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight launched the Oclip 2 Series during its O-Fan Day event, introducing the Oclip 2 Pro and Oclip 2 Ultra designed for mechanics, public safety professionals, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who requires fully adjustable, hands-free lighting with multiple light sources. The Oclip 2 Series represents the next generation of Olight's best-selling clip-light line, a product line with more than one million users worldwide.

Both models feature an all-new dual-axis design that tilts the head up to 115° and rotates the clip a full 360°, allowing the beam to be freely aimed as needed after mounting without repositioning the mounting point. Self-locking pivots hold the selected angle in place. Durability testing covered 10,000 clipping cycles for the clip and 10,000 rotation cycles for the dual-axis mechanism.

The Oclip 2 Pro integrates three lighting modes in one compact body: pure flood, spot, and red light. Flood output reaches up to 530 lumens, spot range up to 125 meters, and red output up to 40 lumens.

Building on the Oclip 2 Pro's three-light configuration, the Oclip 2 Ultra adds UV light through an industry-first R/UV emitter that integrates red and UV light within its compact body, bringing the total to four light sources. Flood output reaches up to 580 lumens and spot range up to 130 meters, while UV output reaches up to 800 mW for inspections. Beyond lighting performance, the Oclip 2 Ultra adds an exclusive OAL aluminum body and head that combine high strength with scratch resistance, alongside the new OclipBeat breathing light, which changes color based on cumulative usage time.

Across the Oclip 2 Series, dual magnets at the MCC tail and clip allow the light to be secured to compatible metal surfaces in different orientations for hands-free illumination.

Both models support USB-C and MCC charging. Each Premium version includes a 1,000 mAh Mobile Charging Dock that automatically recharges the light on the go, extends total runtime to approximately twice that of the light alone, and displays the battery levels of both the light and dock.

The Oclip 2 Pro comes in Classic Black, High-Visibility Orange, and Tidal Blue, while the Oclip 2 Ultra comes in Olive Green, Onyx Black, and Amber Orange. Both models are available worldwide through the Olight Official Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers. Standard versions are priced at $49.99 for the Oclip 2 Pro and $69.99 for the Oclip 2 Ultra; pricing for other versions is available on the Olight Official Store.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and iF and Red Dot design recognitions, Olight serves users in over 100 countries.

Contact:

pr@olight.com

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