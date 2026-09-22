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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 03:18 Uhr
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Bailian Inc.: Qingpu Bailian Outlets Opens Second Phase, Sets Sights on Asia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingpu Bailian Outlets Plaza opened its second phase on September 21, expanding the 20-year-old shopping destination in western Shanghai.

The expansion, themed "New Journey, New Joy," adds new retail, cultural and leisure offerings, bringing the two phases together as one integrated complex.

The outlet now spans 200,000 square meters, with more than 500 brands and over 3,000 parking spaces. The expansion also signals a move beyond the traditional outlet mall, adding cultural and leisure experiences alongside shopping as the operator looks to build the site into a leading outlet destination in Asia.

The second phase broadens the retail mix with electronics and appliances, local designer labels and pet-focused lifestyle offerings. Building on the first phase's mix of flagship stores, regional firsts and lifestyle brands, it also introduces new riverside shopping and leisure spaces.

Qingpu Bailian Outlets has ranked No.1 in China for single-store outlet sales for 14 consecutive years. The new phase brings 27 brands making their first appearance at an outlet in Shanghai, China or globally, along with exclusive and limited-edition products.

Culture is also taking a bigger role. A new theme centered on Su Dongpo (1037-1101), the celebrated Song Dynasty poet, draws on his poetry and his ideas about life. Seven installations across the complex form a cultural trail, with visitors able to collect stamps, enjoy Song-style tea and take part in hands-on activities from September 21 to October 31.

After dark, the "Su Dongpo: Into a Dream" light show projects scenes inspired by his poetry onto an entire parking structure. More than 50 brands are offering Su-themed products and collaborations.

Visitor services have also been upgraded, including multilingual information, self-service tax refund terminals and cross-border payment options. The complex also offers real-time parking information, dedicated coach parking, valet service, pet-friendly facilities, children's amenities and accessible facilities.

To mark the opening, the outlet is offering promotions for members and visitors from China and abroad, including shopping vouchers, new-member benefits and travel perks. Overseas visitors can receive refund-upon-purchase on eligible purchases. Limited-time giveaways and group-buying deals are available through three major lifestyle platforms.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qingpu-bailian-outlets-opens-second-phase-sets-sights-on-asia-302885379.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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