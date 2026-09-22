Litime: LiTime Unveils New 12V 320Ah ComFlex Smart Battery at Il Salone del Camper 2026

PARMA, Italy, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, showcased its new 12V 320Ah ComFlex Smart LiFePO4 Battery at Il Salone del Camper 2026, held September 12-20 in Parma, Italy. The exhibition highlighted LiTime's smart energy solutions for RV and off-grid living. The LiTime booth attracted RV enthusiasts and industry partners, sparking conversations around lithium RV battery systems and smart energy management.





As the centerpiece, the 12V 320Ah ComFlex Smart Battery is designed for RV, marine, and off-grid use. It features LiTime's T5.0 technology with dual CAN and RS485 ports, supporting Victron system integration as well as RV-C and NMEA 2000 protocols.

By connecting to compatible RV and energy management systems, users can monitor battery status and energy data in real time through a terminal display, turning the battery from a standalone storage unit into a connected, manageable node within a broader energy ecosystem.

LiTime also demonstrated a complete RV power system combining the 12V 320Ah smart battery, inverter, DC-DC charger, MPPT solar controller, Victron Cerbo GX and GX Touch display. Together, the components support energy storage, charging, power conversion, and smart communication for long-distance travel and simultaneous multi-device use, demonstrating LiTime's capability to deliver one-stop RV power solutions.

For different vehicle layouts and installation spaces across the European RV market, LiTime also showcased under-seat batteries including the 12V 320Ah W190 Smart Battery, 12V 100Ah H168 Smart Battery, and 12V 100Ah H190 Smart Battery. Also on display were the 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini Bluetooth Battery for compact spaces and 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Marine battery for boating applications.

To meet growing demand for higher-load appliances such as air conditioners, LiTime is also exploring higher-power, longer-runtime system configurations to further improve comfort and energy freedom during extended RV travel.

Through Il Salone del Camper Parma, LiTime strengthened connections with European RV users and industry partners. Next, LiTime will continue its European exhibition tour at Expoprotection 2026 in Paris (Nov. 3-5), METSTRADE Amsterdam 2026 (Nov. 17-19), and BOOT & FUN Berlin 2026 (Nov. 26-29), engaging with more partners across diverse applications.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications.

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d0482a-2946-4ff6-b245-74f2e4f17d35