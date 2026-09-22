Hikvision Digital Technology: Poll finds surging demand for AI-based video encoding

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has developed Guanlan Encoding, a technology that uses AI to identify more and less information-rich areas in video images and encodes every frame accordingly.

To gauge the potential impact of the new technology, asmag.com and Hikvision have teamed up for a survey of asmag readers, entitled "AI encoding technology for video security," and asked them about their experience with the "storage challenge" and where they see potential in their projects for AI-based encoding.

Storage pressure is real and growing

When asked "How significant a challenge is video storage cost or capacity in your business or projects?" a large number of respondents-38.2%-identified storage pressure as a "major challenge." It was the second-most given answer among all respondents, trailing closely behind 43.2% who said storage is a "moderate" challenge. When asked "Has the storage challenge changed compared to 12 months ago?" the largest share of respondents-once again 43.2%-said it has "increased moderately."

Guanlan Encoding-Hikvision's solution to a growing pain point

Guanlan Encoding is built on the H.265 standard and integrates Hikvision's Guanlan Large-Scale AI Model into continuous encoding workflows. Rather than compressing every part of a frame equally-the approach traditional codecs take-Guanlan Encoding identifies which parts of a scene matter most, such as people, vehicles and other moving objects, and allocates more detail to them. Static or low-motion background footage, by contrast, is compressed far more aggressively.

According to Hikvision, this combination of different compression rates in the same frame helps reduce storage needs by 30% to 50% on average without sacrificing details that matter for investigations and monitoring.

Guanlan is already gaining ground

Even though it was introduced so recently, over half of survey respondents expressed familiarity with Guanlan Encoding: 43.3% said they are "familiar with it" despite not yet having hands-on experience, while 8.3% said they are already using the technology.

Overall, the survey showed the severity of the storage challenge, but also that Hikvision is well positioned to offer a significant fix to the pain point. Guanlan Encoding plays a key role as it uses AI not to produce more data, but to reduce the burden of more data on storage infrastructure.

Find more reporting about the "AI encoding technology for video security" on the dedicated landing page on asmag.com, or download the full results of the survey.

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