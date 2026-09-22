Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 04:36 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hikvision Digital Technology: Poll finds surging demand for AI-based video encoding

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has developed Guanlan Encoding, a technology that uses AI to identify more and less information-rich areas in video images and encodes every frame accordingly.

To gauge the potential impact of the new technology, asmag.com and Hikvision have teamed up for a survey of asmag readers, entitled "AI encoding technology for video security," and asked them about their experience with the "storage challenge" and where they see potential in their projects for AI-based encoding.

Storage pressure is real and growing

When asked "How significant a challenge is video storage cost or capacity in your business or projects?" a large number of respondents-38.2%-identified storage pressure as a "major challenge." It was the second-most given answer among all respondents, trailing closely behind 43.2% who said storage is a "moderate" challenge. When asked "Has the storage challenge changed compared to 12 months ago?" the largest share of respondents-once again 43.2%-said it has "increased moderately."

Guanlan Encoding-Hikvision's solution to a growing pain point

Guanlan Encoding is built on the H.265 standard and integrates Hikvision's Guanlan Large-Scale AI Model into continuous encoding workflows. Rather than compressing every part of a frame equally-the approach traditional codecs take-Guanlan Encoding identifies which parts of a scene matter most, such as people, vehicles and other moving objects, and allocates more detail to them. Static or low-motion background footage, by contrast, is compressed far more aggressively.

According to Hikvision, this combination of different compression rates in the same frame helps reduce storage needs by 30% to 50% on average without sacrificing details that matter for investigations and monitoring.

Guanlan is already gaining ground

Even though it was introduced so recently, over half of survey respondents expressed familiarity with Guanlan Encoding: 43.3% said they are "familiar with it" despite not yet having hands-on experience, while 8.3% said they are already using the technology.

Overall, the survey showed the severity of the storage challenge, but also that Hikvision is well positioned to offer a significant fix to the pain point. Guanlan Encoding plays a key role as it uses AI not to produce more data, but to reduce the burden of more data on storage infrastructure.

Find more reporting about the "AI encoding technology for video security" on the dedicated landing page on asmag.com, or download the full results of the survey.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/poll-finds-surging-demand-for-ai-based-video-encoding-302885433.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.