CCTV.com: 2026 China-Europe Talent Forum Held in Beijing, Collectively Opening a New Chapter in Innovation Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from CCTV.com:

The 2026 China-Europe Talent Forum convened under the theme "Sharing Together, Growing Together, Winning Together - Bridging Continents: Decoding Talent and Innovation". The Forum brought together representatives from various sectors across China and Europe to explore talent cooperation.

Keynote dialogues and panel discussions at the Forum focused on China-Europe cross-border talent cooperation, joint talent cultivation by universities, reskilling for professional competencies, and talent development for fundamental research and global collaboration in the AI era. Participants noted that cutting-edge breakthroughs increasingly depend on transdisciplinary and cross-border collaboration, and that jointly identifying and cultivating innovative talent will become a new driver of global talent exchange and cooperation. During the report release session, Beijing Institute of Talent Development Strategy, in conjunction with Springer?Nature, released the Global City Talent Retention Index Report 2026. Covering 130 cities worldwide, the report ranks Beijing 5th for its strong innovation momentum, marking the 7th consecutive year for China's capital to rank among the world's top 10. At the Forum, the China-Europe Think Tank Alliance on Talent was initiated, and the SPARK Program for Global Young Innovators in Beijing was launched. Six sub-forums focused on youth, education, science & technology, culture, future industries, and ecological civilization.

Since its launch in 2018, the Forum has been held for seven editions and has served as a key platform for talent exchanges and practical cooperation between China and Europe.

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